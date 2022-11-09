Calls For IND vs PAK Rise As PAK Storm Into T20 World Cup Final: Watch Best Memes

Adelaide: Pakistan defeated England by seven wickets to book a berth in the T20 World Cup 2022 final. Pakistan becoming the first team to reach the summit clash look nothing less than a miracle as the team was down and out after losing to India and Zimbabwe in their first two games.

Pakistan, however, turned the tables quickly and defeated South Africa, Netherlands and Bangladesh to keep themselves alive in the tournament. An upset by the Netherlands against South Africa sent Pakistan into the semis where they thrashed New Zealand in a one-sided game.

Pakistan were electric in the field and bowled with great fire to restrict New Zealand to 152-4 in their 20 overs. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, who had been mediocre in the tournament, roared back to form and scored half centuries to set up a brilliant win for Pakistan.

India will take on England in the second semi-final in Adelaide on November 10 and if the Men in Blue can topple the Jos Buttler-led side, an IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022 final will become a reality. The fans are already high with the possibility of having an IND vs PAK T20 World Cup final. Here’s how they reacted on Twitter.

Me after realizing maybe, just maybe Pakistan is gonna play India in the finals.. Aaj raat to ghamasan krega maiiii!!! India Vs Pakistan is destined to happen.#Semifinal #PakvsNz #INDvsPAK #KaneWilliamson #T20WorldCup #T20Iworldcup2022 pic.twitter.com/SjOzfrtf76 Sachit Bhat (@SachitRidesAway) November 9, 2022