Calmess He Has Is So Evident: Cameron Green Praises His MI Skipper Rohit Sharma Ahead Of WTC Final 2023

Cameron Green just finished playing under Rohit Sharma in the latest edition of the Indian Premier League, and now they play against each other in the World Test Championship Final

New Delhi: Australia's start all-rounder Cameron Green just finished playing under Rohit Sharma in the latest edition of the Indian Premier League, and now they play against each other in the World Test Championship Final, he can use what he learned from the Indian skipper.

Cameron Green was the most expensive Australian player in IPL history. He scored 452 runs and picked six wickets for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023. He even smashed a century that helped MI make it into the playoffs before their eventual exit from Qualifier 2.

"The calmness he has out in the middle is so evident," Green told ICC when asked about playing under Rohit's guidance.

"He's obviously been there and done that for 10 years. To be out there with him and just talk through a situation was awesome."

"My role was trying to be aggressive and then he obviously showed ways to go about it, whether it was attacking spin, attacking pace, kind of picking your bowler in a way," he added.

Green Praises Virat Kohli "Virat Kohli. I think he always tries to be the man to stand up in big moments," Green said.

"A World Test Championship is obviously a massive moment, so I look forward to that," he added.

Green was the final Aussie player to join the team in the UK after Mumbai's exit in the IPL 2023 playoff and yet hopes to have no issues changing out of the T20 mindset in time for the WTC Final.

"There is nothing like Test cricket when you're kind of out in the middle," Green said.