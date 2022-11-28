Adelaide: Young Australia sensation Cameron Green has confirmed that he has registered for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2023. A mini auction will be held in Kochi next month where franchises will bid for exciting cricketing talents for the 2023 edition of the IPL. While the franchises have retained most of the big players, there will no shortage of star power during the mini-auction.

Green has got the cricket fraternity buzzing with his outstanding display of skills while playing for Australia. Given his batting exploits and ability to chip in with crucial overs, Green will be on the radar of most teams in the auction. The 23-year-old has played 14 Tests, 13 ODIs and 8 T20Is since making his international debut in December 2020

“I have registered for it (IPL). It will be an exciting opportunity,” Green said on cricket.com.au’s Unplayable Podcast. “Speaking to a lot of guys, especially in the WA (Western Australia) setup about their experiences in the IPL, they speak so highly of it.”

“They speak about the quality coaches that you’re around, the quality players that you’re around. They’re all the best in the world at their craft. It’s a craft that I haven’t been exposed to too much. I’m so open to wanting to learn as much as I can and that’s probably one of the best environments to learn in.”

Green added that he is currently tying to switch on to red ball more for the upcoming two match Test series against West Indies.

“I had a few sessions on the bowling machine basically trying to change my contact point,” Green said. “In T20 cricket, you’re meeting the ball so far in front of you, so you get that full swing.

“To try to rein it back and hit the ball under your eyes (is difficult). I had a few good sessions basically just playing the defence shot and just getting your balance right and being able to leave the ball that felt weird. It’s a challenge for all guys that do chop and change (formats). I’m just getting exposed to it now,” he added.