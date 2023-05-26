New Delhi: Mumbai Indians star Camron Green has finally proved his worth of 17.5 crore as he scored a century against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last league stage match and helped his team win the must-win match.

In a recent interview with Star Sports, Green expressed his thoughts about the team. He further mentioned that MI's skipper Rohit Sharma admitted that the five-time champions are slow starters.

"Obviously, all experience that he (Rohit) has got for India and in IPL, he kind of knows. I think MI never won the first game of IPL and he tries to mention that to us," Green told Star Sports after having scored 40 odd and effecting two run-outs in LSG innings.

"We obviously had a slow kind of start but you want to obviously start peaking at this time of the year, you don't want to be playing good cricket and slowing down now but peaking at right time," the giant Australian, who has scored 262 runs and taken six wickets, said.

"I think it's probably the easiest job batting with him. You got to get him on strike, that's the plan. And if you get a loose ball, you hit it."

Green believes that Gujarat Titans are the best side in the IPL so far and have all its bases covered.

"They have been best side all tournament, may be a bit of slip up against CSK but they are the best side and they have everything covered -- opening batters are flying and spin twins (Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmed) have been hard to get away. They are a tough team but we will go there with all optimism," Green said.