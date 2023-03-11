Cameron Green Is A Once-In-A-Generation Player: R Aswhin Reserves Big Praise For Star AUS All-Rounder

Ravichandran Ashwin picked a six-wicket haul in a magical display of skill and control to bowl out Australia for 480.

New Delhi: India is currently engaged in 4th Test match against Australia. By the end of day two, Indian openers Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma saw off the tricky 10 overs with relative ease to be unbeaten on 18 and 17 respectively as the hosts were 36/0, trailing Australia by 444 runs at stumps.

Ace India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked a six-wicket haul in a magical display of skill and control to bowl out Australia for 480. With pitch not showing much signs of sharp turn, Ashwin single-handedly got India back in the match, especially after having a wicketless morning session, ending with 6/91 in a relentless spell of 47.2 overs.

Meanwhile, Ashwin has hailed the young Australia National Cricket Team fast-bowling all-rounder Cameron Green in the press conference after the play on Day 2.

Speaking at the press conference after the day's play, as quoted by the age, the off-spinner said that Green is a fantastic player and expressed that he expect Cameron Green to be a wonderful cricketer down the line.

"I hope you tuned into the IPL auction; it just tells you how the Indian cricketing fraternity rates Cameron Green," Ashwin said. "I think he's a fantastic player. Just the raw materials for a person as tall as him, lovely levers, good batting sense, can bowl and really hit the deck well, moves pretty well on the field.

He further said,"These are once-in-a-generation cricketers you are talking about. We come from different countries India is very different, we can't protect such players for a long period of time. It's perform or perish. But in countries like Australia and England, they're doing pretty well at that. I expect Cameron Green to be a wonderful cricketer down the line."

(With Input IANS)