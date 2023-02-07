Cameron Green Likely To Miss First Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test, Confirms Steve Smith
Cameron Green suffered a broken finger in the Test series against South Africa and is yet to regain peak fitness.
Nagpur: Australia all-rounder Cameron Green is all set to miss the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Nagpur. Green, who injured his finger during the Test series against South Africa is yet to regain peak fitness. There were speculations that the all-rounder might play as a pure batter but Australia vice-captain Steve Smith has confirmed that Green's chances of playing the first Test in Nagpur are grim. "I don't think he's even faced fast-bowling yet, so I dare say he won't be playing, but who knows," Smith said on Tuesday as quoted by the west.com.au. "I don't even know what he's done (at training), I was sort of focusing on my work. "We'll wait and see but it's unlikely I think." The former Australian skipper further talked about how Josh Hazlewood's injury is a big hit for their team ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He said "(Josh) Hazlewood injury is a big loss for us, but Lance (Morris) is a good bowler, (Scott) Boland has been good. His natural length will suit these kind of pitches. Lance obviously has a pace in the air." This is a much-awaited clash with a lot at stake. Australia are currently with a secure spot in World Test Championship final and It is must win home series for India to have a secure spot in the finals for the second consecutive time. The Aussies would also have a task up their hand and that is to beat India in the test series on their home turf for the first time since 2004.
