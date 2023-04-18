Can I Take Vamika On A Date? Young Fans' Request For Virat Kohli During RCB-CSK IPL 2023 Match Goes Viral

New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) faced each other at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium a match to remember in the ongoing season of the IPL on Monday, April 17. RCB were up against it chasing the highest target of 227 and thanks to the brilliant batsmanship of Maxwell and Du Plessis came close to the target before being restricted to 218/8 in 20 overs, losing by eight runs.

A young fans' poster in which he made a special request to Virat Kohli is going viral. In the picture a young fan can be seen holding a placard in which he asked former India skipper if he could take his two-year-old daughter Vamika on a date.

Here is the picture of a young fan asking, "Hi Virat Uncle Can I Take Vamika On A Date?".