Can I Take Vamika On A Date? Young Fans' Request For Virat Kohli During RCB-CSK IPL 2023 Match Goes Viral
A young fan was seen holding a playcard during the match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore asking Virat Kohli to take his daughter on a date.
New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) faced each other at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium a match to remember in the ongoing season of the IPL on Monday, April 17. RCB were up against it chasing the highest target of 227 and thanks to the brilliant batsmanship of Maxwell and Du Plessis came close to the target before being restricted to 218/8 in 20 overs, losing by eight runs.
A young fans' poster in which he made a special request to Virat Kohli is going viral. In the picture a young fan can be seen holding a placard in which he asked former India skipper if he could take his two-year-old daughter Vamika on a date.
Here is the picture of a young fan asking, "Hi Virat Uncle Can I Take Vamika On A Date?".
This lil kid wanna take Virat Kohli's daughter, Vamika on a date.
Common Kid .. Choose a better girl ? pic.twitter.com/QjSsn0OBLe
???????? (@Hydrogen_45) April 17, 2023
Virat Tied Knot with Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma in December 2017 after dating her for more than a couple of years. The couple was blessed with a daughter in January 2021. While Virat and Anushka have always maintained privacy related to Vamika's pictures and videos on many occasions, the two-year-old was seen accompanying her parents during matches.
Virat Kohli's Dismissal During RCB vs CSK
During the match Virat Kohli started off well, as the former Indian captain got off to a good start when he hit a boundary on the second ball he faced of but got out for just six runs from four balls. He was sent back to the dugout by CSK pacer Akash Singh.
Kohli tried to hit a short delivery but got an inside edge, which hit his pads and trickled down on to the stumps.
Even though Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis smashed half centuries but CSK Chennai Super Kings chipped in with timely wickets to prevail over Royal Challengers by eight runs.
COMMENTS