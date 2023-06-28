Advertisement

Can Pujara Make A Comeback In Indian Cricket Test Team?

Can Pujara Make A Comeback In Indian Cricket Test Team?
Updated: June 28, 2023 11:18 AM IST

[videourl url="https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/CRICKET_COUNTRY/PUJARAout.mp4/index.m3u8" mp4url="https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/CRICKET_COUNTRY/PUJARAout.mp4/PUJARAout.mp4" thumb="https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/CRICKET_COUNTRY/PUJARAout.mp4/screenshot/00000002.jpg" duration="184" mediaid="PUJARAout"]

Indian test batsmen Cheteshwar Pujara has been dropped from test squad against West Indies series. He is out of form for quiet sometime now. Looking at his age and form its a big question now that can he make a come back in Indian test side

