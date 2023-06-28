[videourl url="https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/CRICKET_COUNTRY/PUJARAout.mp4/index.m3u8" mp4url="https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/CRICKET_COUNTRY/PUJARAout.mp4/PUJARAout.mp4" thumb="https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/CRICKET_COUNTRY/PUJARAout.mp4/screenshot/00000002.jpg" duration="184" mediaid="PUJARAout"]
Can Pujara Make A Comeback In Indian Cricket Test Team?
Indian test batsmen Cheteshwar Pujara has been dropped from test squad against West Indies series. He is out of form for quiet sometime now. Looking at his age and form its a big question now that can he make a come back in Indian test side
