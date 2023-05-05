Can Sunrisers Hyderabad Reach The IPL 2023 Playoffs? Here's How Orange Army Can Play In Knockouts

SRH only has six points from nine games and is currently ranked ninth in the 10-team IPL 2023 points table after losing the match against KKR.

New Delhi: Sunrisers Hyderabad lost by five runs to Kolkata Knight Riders in Match No. 47 of the IPL 2023, which was held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, on Thursday, May 4. This was Sunrisers Hyderabad's sixth loss of the current 2023 season of the Indian Premier League. In front of their home crowd, The Orange Army were expected to chase down 172 runs in 20 overs, but despite a heroic 41 from captain Aiden Markram, the team was unable to complete the task.

They are still in the running to make the playoffs, but their odds of making it to the knockout rounds are extremely slim. SRH must win each of their final five league stage games if they are to make the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

SRH CAN REACH MAX 16 POINTS Since SRH's NRR is already very slow, the team would need to win all five of their remaining matches to avoid falling into the net run rate trap, which has happened to teams ending the league stage with 14 points three out of the last five years.

But that's not all; in addition to needing to win each of their final five games, the 2016 winners will also need the results of the other games because, other from KKR and Delhi Capitals, every other team is capable of scoring more than 16 points.

KKR register thrilling five-run win over SRH Meanwhile Spinner Varun Chakravarthy held his nerve to defend nine run in the final over as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) registered a thrilling 5-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in an IPL 2023 match at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, here on Thursday.

Riding on Nitish Rana's 42 off 31 and Rinku Singh's 46 off 35, KKR posted 171/9 on the board in front of SRH clinical bowling display. In reply, SRH seemed to be struggling to execute their plans as they lost the rhythm after middle overs and suffered a loss in another game at home.