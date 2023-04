CAN vs PNG Dream11 Team Prediction, ODI, Match 15: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for CWC Qualifiers Playoff, At Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek, 1:00 PM IST

TOSS: The match toss between CAN vs PNG will take place at 12:30 PM IST

Start Time: April 5, Wednesday, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek

CAN vs PNG My Dream11 Team

Keeper Kiplin Doriga

Batsmen Pragat Singh (vc), Sese Bau, Tony Ura, Navneet Dhaliwal, Matthew Spoors

All-rounders Nikhil Dutta, Harsh Thaker, Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini

Bowlers Saad Bin Zafar

CAN vs PNG Probable XI

Canada: Aaron Johnson, Matthew Spoors, Pargat Singh, Srimantha Wijeyeratne(wk), Harsh Thaker, Nikhil Dutta, Saad Bin Zafar , Ravinderpal Singh, Dillon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana, Jeremy Gordon

Papua New Guinea: Assad Vala , Kiplin Doriga(wk), Charles Amini, Sese Bau, Tony Ura, Hiri Hiri, Riley Hekure, Semo Kamea, Chad Soper, Gaudi Toka, John Kariko