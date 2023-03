CAN vs USA Dream11 Team Prediction, CWC Qualifiers, 4th ODI : Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for, CWC Qualifiers Playoff ODI At United Cricket club Ground, 1:00 PM IST

Best players list of CAN vs USA, Canada Dream11 Team Player List, USA Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The match toss between Canada vs USA will take place at 12:30 PM IST

Start Time: March 29, Wednesday, 01:00 PM IST

Venue: United Cricket club Ground

CAN vs USA My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: SA Wijeratne

Batters: G Singh, Aaron Jones (vc), Pargat Singh (C)

All-rounders: N Dutta, NK Patel, NP Kenjige

Bowlers: SN Netravalkar, Saad Bin Zafar, Ali Khan, JOA Gordon

CAN vs USA Probable XI

Canada: SA Wijeratne, Aaron Johnson, Harsh Thaker, Kaleem Sana, Matthew Spoors, N Dutta, Saad Bin Zafar(C), JOA Gordon, NR Kirton, Ravinderpal Singh, Pargat Singh

United States of America: SN Netravalkar, Ali Khan, NP Kenjige, Shayan Jahangir, G Singh, Aaron Jones, Sushant Modani, SR Taylor, NK Patel, MD Patel(C), Jasdeep Singh

Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.