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  • Canada stun South Africa with late winner to reach historic FIFA World Cup Round of 16

Canada stun South Africa with late winner to reach historic FIFA World Cup Round of 16

Stephen Eustaquio scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner as Canada defeated South Africa to reach the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 for the first time in history. Take a look and read the full story to know all the details.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jun 29, 2026, 08:58 AM IST

Published On Jun 29, 2026, 08:58 AM IST

Last UpdatedJun 29, 2026, 08:58 AM IST

Canada stuns South Africa in FIFA World Cup 2026

Canada stuns South Africa in FIFA World Cup 2026

Stephen Eustaquio’s last-gasp strike earned co-hosts Canada a hard-fought victory over South Africa in the Round of 32 to move into the last 16 of the FIFA World Cup for the first time.

Canada continue fairytale run with first-ever knockout qualification

It was a tough battle against a talented and spirited South Africa, but Canada created the better chances throughout and Eustaquio stepped up to hammer home a stoppage-time winner.

Neither of these sides had ever made the knockout phase before and Canada will now continue their World Cup journey. Jesse Marsch’s men will face the Netherlands-Morocco winners at Houston Stadium.

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Canada had already achieved a series of historic milestones at FIFA World Cup 2026, including earning its first-ever point and first-ever victory at a FIFA World Cup. Now, with a place in the Round of 16 secured, Canada have an opportunity to build on its remarkable run and further establish itself on the world stage.

Late Eustaquio goal seals Canada’s knockout spot

South Africa produced some eye-catching moves in the first half at Los Angeles Stadium, but were let down by their final ball. The Reds were denied twice in succession on the whistle’s cusp, Aubrey Modiba hooking Moise Bombito’s header off the line before Ronwen Williams did brilliantly to block Tajon Buchanan, FIFA reports.

Canada resumed control after the restart. After Tani Oluwaseyi’s shot was excellently parried by Williams, Mbekezeli Mbokazi knocked it behind before the attacker could tap in the rebound.

A huge roar went up as Alphonso Davies was sent on in the 75th minute, and he threatened South Africa with his pace and trickery. It was Eustaquio who settled the contest, however, catching a bouncing ball perfectly on the edge of the box to find the bottom corner.

South Africa will go home with their heads held high, having reached the knockout phase for the first time ever.

South Africa coach Hugo Broos, at the age of 74 years and 79 days, became the oldest coach in knockout-phase history. Oscar Tabarez, who had been 71 when he guided Uruguay in the 2018 quarter-finals, had held the record.

With IANS Inputs.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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