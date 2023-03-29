Advertisement
Canada vs USA CWC Qualifiers Playoff ODI: Live Streaming, Date, Time, Venue & Probable XI
Canada will lock horns against the United States Of America (USA) at the Windhoek Cricket Ground, Namibia, on March 29 in the 4th ODI of the ICC ODI World Cup Qualifier Playoffs.
Windhoek: Canada will lock horns against the United States Of America (USA) at the Windhoek Cricket Ground, Namibia, on March 29 in the 4th ODI of the ICC ODI World Cup Qualifier Playoffs. Both teams have won their first match and want to solidify their place in the upcoming Men's ODI World Cup 2023.
Canada vs USA CWC Qualifiers Playoff ODI Date And Venue
Canada vs USA CWC Qualifiers Playoff ODI will be played at the Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek on March 29. The match will start at 1:00 PM IST.
Canada vs USA CWC Qualifiers Playoff ODI TV Channels And Live Streaming
Canada vs USA CWC Qualifiers Playoff ODI can be watched on Fancode app. No channel will broadcast the NAM vs USA ODI match in India.
Canada vs USA Probable playing XI
Canada: SA Wijeratne, NR Kirton, Ravinderpal Singh, Pargat Singh, Aaron Johnson, Harsh Thaker, Kaleem Sana, Matthew Spoors, N Dutta, Saad Bin Zafar(C), JOA Gordon
USA: Shayan Jahangir, G Singh, Aaron Jones, Sushant Modani, SR Taylor, NK Patel, MD Patel(C), SN Netravalkar, Ali Khan, NP Kenjige, Jasdeep Singh
Also ReadMore News ›
More News ›
Namibia vs Papua New Guinea CWC Qualifiers Playoff ODI: Live Streaming, Date, Time, Venue & Probable XI
Advertisement
LIVE SCOREBOARD
New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score - 2nd ODI - ODI
28 Mar 2023 06:30 IST | 01:00 GMT
Match Abandoned
Afghanistan Vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score - 3rd T20I - T20
27 Mar 2023 21:30 IST | 16:00 GMT
Pakistan beat Afghanistan by 66 runs
Bangladesh Vs Ireland Live Cricket Score - 1st T20I - T20
27 Mar 2023 13:30 IST | 08:00 GMT
Bangladesh beat Ireland by 22 runs (D/L method)
Afghanistan Vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score - 2nd T20I - T20
26 Mar 2023 21:30 IST | 16:00 GMT
Afghanistan beat Pakistan by 7 wickets
Advertisement
COMMENTS