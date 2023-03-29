Canada vs USA CWC Qualifiers Playoff ODI: Live Streaming, Date, Time, Venue & Probable XI

Advertisement

Updated: March 29, 2023 11:14 AM IST | Edited By: Sunny Daud
Windhoek: Canada will lock horns against the United States Of America (USA) at the Windhoek Cricket Ground, Namibia, on March 29 in the 4th ODI of the ICC ODI World Cup Qualifier Playoffs. Both teams have won their first match and want to solidify their place in the upcoming Men's ODI World Cup 2023.

Canada vs USA CWC Qualifiers Playoff ODI Date And Venue

Canada vs USA CWC Qualifiers Playoff ODI will be played at the Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek on March 29. The match will start at 1:00 PM IST.

Canada vs USA CWC Qualifiers Playoff ODI TV Channels And Live Streaming

Canada vs USA CWC Qualifiers Playoff ODI can be watched on Fancode app. No channel will broadcast the NAM vs USA ODI match in India.

Canada vs USA Probable playing XI

Canada: SA Wijeratne, NR Kirton, Ravinderpal Singh, Pargat Singh, Aaron Johnson, Harsh Thaker, Kaleem Sana, Matthew Spoors, N Dutta, Saad Bin Zafar(C), JOA Gordon

USA: Shayan Jahangir, G Singh, Aaron Jones, Sushant Modani, SR Taylor, NK Patel, MD Patel(C), SN Netravalkar, Ali Khan, NP Kenjige, Jasdeep Singh

