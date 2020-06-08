New Zealand pace spearhead Trent Boult has revealed that he had braces on his teeth when he got picked for a potential Test cricket debut back in 2011 and had to get that sorted before flying to Australia.

Boult made his Test debut at Hobart against the Aussies and New Zealand won the Test by seven runs in a pulsating encounter.

“I had braces the week before I got selected and I remember going to the orthodontist and saying: ‘I can’t go to Australia with a set of braces on my teeth’,” Boult told the podcast on the Black Caps’ YouTube channel during a chat with teammate Kyle Jamieson as shared on stuff.co.nz.

“I specifically remember it, I walked out there to bat, absolutely packing myself and Brad Haddin looked at me and goes ”mate, does your mother know where you are?”.

Boult was 22 then and he threw light on the traditional Aussie welcome when he walked out to bat.

Boult was drafted in late for an injured Daniel Vettori in an all-seam attack for New Zealand. The Black Caps were beaten in the first Test and came back to win the second Test strongly.

Boult now has 267 wickets from 67 Tests and is fourth on New Zealand”s all-time list of wicket-takers behind Richard Hadlee (431), Vettori (361) and Tim Southee (284).

