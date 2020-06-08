New Zealand pace spearhead Trent Boult has revealed that he had braces on his teeth when he got picked for a potential Test cricket debut back in 2011 and had to get that sorted before flying to Australia. <p></p> <p></p>Boult made his Test debut at Hobart against the Aussies and New Zealand won the Test by seven runs in a pulsating encounter. <p></p> <p></p>"I had braces the week before I got selected and I remember going to the orthodontist and saying: 'I can't go to Australia with a set of braces on my teeth'," Boult told the podcast on the Black Caps' YouTube channel during a chat with teammate Kyle Jamieson as shared on stuff.co.nz. <p></p> <p></p>"I specifically remember it, I walked out there to bat, absolutely packing myself and Brad Haddin looked at me and goes ''mate, does your mother know where you are?''. <p></p> <p></p>Boult was 22 then and he threw light on the traditional Aussie welcome when he walked out to bat. <p></p> <p></p>Boult was drafted in late for an injured Daniel Vettori in an all-seam attack for New Zealand. The Black Caps were beaten in the first Test and came back to win the second Test strongly. <p></p> <p></p>Boult now has 267 wickets from 67 Tests and is fourth on New Zealand''s all-time list of wicket-takers behind Richard Hadlee (431), Vettori (361) and Tim Southee (284). <p></p> <p></p>(With agency inputs)