'CAPTAIN VIRAT KOHLI'- Fans Go Crazy As Former Captain Leading RCB Once Again | Watch Viral Reactions
Royal Challengers Bangalore is currently on 8th place in points table whereas Punjab Kings holds the fifth position.
Mohali: Former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli is once again leading the franchise as the regular skipper Faf du Plessis in playing as an impact player in an IPL match against Punjab Kings at Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali.
Sam Curran continues to captain Punjab Kings in the absence of injured Shikhar Dhawan as he won the toss and elected to bowl first against RCB.
Kohli has a huge fanbase and as the fans spotted former captain coming for a toss they went emotional and reacted on Twitter here are the viral reactions:
CAPTAIN VIRAT KOHLI! ? #PBKSvRCB#TATAIPL2023 @ViratGang @onlyprathamesh pic.twitter.com/fcxin7w4fd
N. Ratan Lenka (@Ratan_Odisha) April 20, 2023
Virat Kohli captaining RCB.
Captain Kohli is back!#RCBvsPBKS
Deepndra Yadav (@Deependra_0242) April 20, 2023
Good News: my KING to lead team today as ??? ???
Lovely beautiful picture of the day!!!
KING IS BACK ?????????
Life Long This moment ????????
JAI HANUMAN ?? ???#RCBvsPBKS ???#ViratKohli? #IPL2O23@imVkohli @RCBTweets@Imsinglevikrant pic.twitter.com/MGxoA3sZqS
Indian Army (@Imsinglevikrant) April 20, 2023
? :my captain virat kohli pic.twitter.com/yHqb9nnxgu
johnny/ (@Johnnysar77) April 20, 2023
A win for Punjab will help them level with Lucknow and the Rajasthan Royals on points. After winning the toss, Curran said Liam Livingstone and Nathan Ellis come into the playing eleven, with Kagiso Rabada and Sikandar Raza, the player of the match in Punjab's last game, being the omissions.
Playing XIs:
Punjab Kings: Atharva Taide, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Harpreet Brar, Sam Curran (c), Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar and Nathan Ellis
Substitutes: Prabhsimran Singh, Sikandar Raza, Mohit Rathee, Rishi Dhawan, Shivam Singh
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli (c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wayne Parnell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel and Mohammed Siraj
Substitutes: Vijaykumar Vyshak, David Willey, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Anuj Rawat
