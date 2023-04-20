Advertisement

'CAPTAIN VIRAT KOHLI'- Fans Go Crazy As Former Captain Leading RCB Once Again | Watch Viral Reactions

Royal Challengers Bangalore is currently on 8th place in points table whereas Punjab Kings holds the fifth position.

Updated: April 20, 2023 3:41 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

Mohali: Former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli is once again leading the franchise as the regular skipper Faf du Plessis in playing as an impact player in an IPL match against Punjab Kings at Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali.

Sam Curran continues to captain Punjab Kings in the absence of injured Shikhar Dhawan as he won the toss and elected to bowl first against RCB.

Kohli has a huge fanbase and as the fans spotted former captain coming for a toss they went emotional and reacted on Twitter here are the viral reactions:

A win for Punjab will help them level with Lucknow and the Rajasthan Royals on points. After winning the toss, Curran said Liam Livingstone and Nathan Ellis come into the playing eleven, with Kagiso Rabada and Sikandar Raza, the player of the match in Punjab's last game, being the omissions.

Playing XIs:

Punjab Kings: Atharva Taide, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Harpreet Brar, Sam Curran (c), Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar and Nathan Ellis

Substitutes: Prabhsimran Singh, Sikandar Raza, Mohit Rathee, Rishi Dhawan, Shivam Singh

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli (c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wayne Parnell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel and Mohammed Siraj

Substitutes: Vijaykumar Vyshak, David Willey, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Anuj Rawat

