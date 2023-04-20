'CAPTAIN VIRAT KOHLI'- Fans Go Crazy As Former Captain Leading RCB Once Again | Watch Viral Reactions

Mohali: Former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli is once again leading the franchise as the regular skipper Faf du Plessis in playing as an impact player in an IPL match against Punjab Kings at Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali.

Sam Curran continues to captain Punjab Kings in the absence of injured Shikhar Dhawan as he won the toss and elected to bowl first against RCB.

Kohli has a huge fanbase and as the fans spotted former captain coming for a toss they went emotional and reacted on Twitter here are the viral reactions: