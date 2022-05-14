Mumbai: IPL at times can be bizarre and on Friday fans witnessed it at the Brabourne stadium during Bangalore’s clash with Punjab when a cat interrupted proceedings. A cat halted play when Bangalore were chasing. The cat seemed to be enjoying the IPL action from the side-screen cushion. RCB captain Faf du Plessis was on strike when he suddenly spotted a black cat. It was distracting him when the bowler was running in to bowl. He then requested the umpires to stop play and remove the cat from there.

The entire episode was filmed on camera and now the video has surfaced on social space and is doing the rounds. Here is the viral video:

Meanwhile, RCB could not win the match and take a step closer to playoffs. Punjab won the game convincingly by 54 runs to keep their playoff hopes alive.