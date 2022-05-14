<strong>Mumbai:</strong> IPL at times can be bizarre and on Friday fans witnessed it at the Brabourne stadium during Bangalore's clash with Punjab when a cat interrupted proceedings. A cat halted play when Bangalore were chasing. The cat seemed to be enjoying the IPL action from the side-screen cushion. RCB captain Faf du Plessis was on strike when he suddenly spotted a black cat. It was distracting him when the bowler was running in to bowl. He then requested the umpires to stop play and remove the cat from there. <p></p> <p></p>The entire episode was filmed on camera and now the video has surfaced on social space and is doing the rounds. Here is the viral video: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="und"><a href="https://t.co/4GPFFqMLn4">pic.twitter.com/4GPFFqMLn4</a></p> <p></p> Varma Fan (@VarmaFan1) <a href="https://twitter.com/VarmaFan1/status/1525147827365478400?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 13, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, RCB could not win the match and take a step closer to playoffs. Punjab won the game convincingly by 54 runs to keep their playoff hopes alive. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;