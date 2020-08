CC vs SK Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s Tanzania APL T20 2020 Match August 10, 5:00 PM IST

CC vs SK Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain, Vice-Captain For Today's Tanzania APL T20 2020 Match August 10,

CC vs SK Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Chui Challengers vs Simba Kings Prediction Tanzania APL T20 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s CC vs SK at Gymkhana Ground: In the seventh match, Chui Challengers will take the field against Simba Kings at 5:00 pm IST.

A total of six teams are taking part in the tournament that include Buffalo Masters, Simba Kings, Royal Rhinos, Twiga Titans, Chui Challengers and Tembo Stars. A total of 15 matches have been scheduled to be played in the league phase in this 9-day long tournament at the Gymkhana Ground in Dar-es-Salaam

TOSS – The ECS T10- Dresden 2020 match toss between Chui Challengers and Simba Kings will take place at 4:30 PM (IST).

Time: 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Gymkhana Ground

CC vs SK My Dream11 Team

Zafar Khan (captain), Johnson Nyambo (vice-captaain), Jitin Pratap Singh, Stewart Kaduma, Mohammed Yunus, Benson Myankini, Harsh Ramaiya, Issa Kikasi, Kishen Kamania, Mohammed Ali, Riziki Kizito

CC vs SK Squads

CC: Laksh Snehal, Jayantilal Pindoria, Abdullah Jabiri, Kishen Kamania, Johnson Nyambo, Rijali Fentu, Harsh Ramaiya, Khalil Rehemtullah, Kartik Syal, Ejaz Aziz, Nandakishan Pottachira, Kibwana Salum, Suraj Pala, Jitin Pratap Singh, Riziki Kizito

SK: Issa Kikasi, Muzamil Hussain, Jatin Prajapati, Hamisi Lyimo, Karim Rashidi Kiseto, Vipul Pindoria, Gokul Das, Ivan Ismail, Zafar Khan, Stewart Kaduma, Salmini Yusuph, Mohammad Ali, Benson Myankini, Mohammed Yunus, Mukul Kumar

Check Dream11 Prediction/ CC Dream11 Team/ SK Dream11 Team/ Chui Challengers Dream11 Team/ Simba Kings Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more