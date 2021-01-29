CC vs WAR Dream11 Team Prediction South Africa ODD: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Cape Cobra vs Warriors ODD at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom 1:30 PM IST January 30 Saturday

CC vs WAR Dream11 Tips And Prediction South Africa ODD

Cape Cobra vs Warriors Dream11 Team Prediction South Africa ODD – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s CC vs WAR at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom: In another exciting encounter of South Africa ODD 2021, Cape Cobra will take on Warriors at the Senwes Park, Potchefstroom – Sunday – January 10. The South Africa ODD – Cape Cobra vs Warriors match will begin at 1:30 PM IST. South Africa’s Momentum One Day Cup is the nation’s premier 50-over domestic competition. The Warriors will play their last game of the group stage on Saturday as they take on Cape Cobra. Cape Cobra had a fabulous season last year as they finished as the table-toppers after the group stages. With seven victories in ten matches, they proved their supremacy over other teams in the competition. Warriors, on the other hand, could only win four matches in the group stage and they finished fourth last year. Here is the South Africa ODD Dream11 Guru Tips and CC vs WAR Dream11 Team Prediction, CC vs WAR Fantasy Cricket Prediction ODD game, CC vs WAR Probable XIs South Africa ODD, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Cape Cobra vs Warriors, Fantasy Playing Tips – South Africa ODD.

TOSS: The South Africa ODD match toss between Cape Cobra vs Warriors will take place at 1 PM IST – January 10.

Time: 1:30 PM IST.

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom.

CC vs WAR My Dream11 Team

Rudi Second, Zubayr Hamza (VC), Tony de Zorzi, Janneman Malan, Wihan Lubbe, Aviwe Mgijima, JJ Smuts (C), Corbin Bosch, Nandre Burger, Stefan Tait, Mthiwekhaya Nabe.

CC vs WAR Probable Playing XIs

Cape Cobra: Zubayr Hamza (C), Jason Smith, Aviwe Mgijima, Tony de Zorzi, Janneman Malan, Jean du Plessis (WK), Christiaan Jonker, Corbin Bosch, Imran Manack, Nandre Burger, Siyabonga Mahima.

Warriors: Yaseen Vallie, Rudi Second (C), Marco Marais, Sinethemba Qeshile (WK), Glenton Stuurman, Ayabulela Gqamane, Lesiba Ngoepe, Stefan Tait, JJ Smuts, Wihan Lubbe, Mthiwekhaya Nabe.

CC vs WAR SQUADS

Cape Cobra: Zubayr Hamza (C), Aviwe Mgijima, Benjamin Ward, Christiaan Jonker, Corbin Bosch, Imraan Manack, Janneman Malan, Jason Smith, Jean Du Plessis (WK), Jonathan Bird, Nandre Burger, Onke Nyaku, Pieter Malan, Siyabonga Mahima, Tony De Zorzi and Ziyaad Abrahams.

Warriors: Marco Marais, Matthew Breetzke, Yaseen Vallie, Rudi Second (C & WK), JJ Smuts, Sinethemba Qeshile (WK), Lesiba Ngoepe, Tiaan van Vuuren, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Glenton Stuurman, Basheer Walters, Ata Goamane, Wihan Lubbe, Stefan Tait, Jade de Klerk and Sithembile Langa.

