CCP vs BLS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips, St Lucia T10 Blast – Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing XIs For Choiseul Coal Pots vs Babonneau Leatherbacks, 9:00 PM IST, 6th May.

TOSS: The St. Lucia T10 Blast Match toss between Choiseul Coal Pots vs Babonneau Leatherbacks will take place at 8:30 PM IST – May 6.

Time: 9:00 PM IST.

Venue: Daren Sammy National Stadium, St Lucia.

CCP vs BLS My Dream11 Team

Jason Simon, Vince Smith, Junior Henry, Audy Alexander, Zayee Antoine, Shervon Joseph, Caleb Thomas, Alvinaus Simon, Jervaughn Charles, Clem St.Rose, Bronte Bess.

Captain – Jason Simon, Vice-captain – Bronte Bess.

CCP vs BLS Probable Playing XIs

Choiseul Clay Pots Nick Joseph, Bronte Bess (C), Clem St. Rose, Stephane Theophane, Junior Henry, Audy Alexander, Alvinaus Simon, Canice Richardson, Valange St. Ange, Vince Smith, Jason Simon (WK).

Babonneau Leatherbacks Shervon Joseph (C), Caleb Thomas, Abraham Steven (WK), Zayee Antoine, Qwaine Henry, Alex Joseph, Alvin Lafeuille, Wilfred Nehemiah, Stuart Calderon, Nyeem Rosemond, Jervaughn Charles.

CCP vs BLS Squads

Choiseul Clay Pots Nick Joseph, Bronte Bess (C), Clem St. Rose, Stephane Theophane, Junior Henry, Audy Alexander, Alvinaus Simon, Canice Richardson, Sky Lafeuillee, Valange St. Ange, Vince Smith, Tristan Norbal, Jason Simon (WK).

Babonneau Leatherbacks Alex Joseph, Alvin Lafeuille, Tristan Pierre, Isiah Wilfred, Devon Eugene, Nyeem Rosemond, MC Vern Remy, Stuart Calderon, Caleb Thomas, Shervon Joseph (C), Zayee Antoine, Nehemiah Wilfred, Qwaine Henry, Steven Abraham (WK) and Jervaughn Charles.

