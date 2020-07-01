CCP vs SCL Dream11 Tips And Predictions St Lucia T10 Blast: Top Picks, Full Squad Choiseul Clay Pots vs South Castries Lions July 1 10 PM IST

CCP vs SCL Dream11 Team And Picks

CCP vs SCR Dream11 Update: Cricket’s return in the Caribbean continues following the coronavirus-enforced lockdown. Vincy Premier League set the ball rolling last month. St Lucia T10 Blast will be the second such tournament getting underway amidst the health crisis. Ten teams are taking part in the tournament and have been divided into two groups of five each. The league starts from June 23 and the final will be played on July 8. All matches are to be played at the Daren Sammy International Stadium in St Lucia.

The ten participating teams of the league are Babonneau Leatherbacks, Central Castries Mindoo Heritage, Choiseul Clay Pots, Laborie Bay Royals, Gros Islet Cannon Blasters, Mabouya Constrictors, Mon Repos Stars, Soufriere Sulphur City, South Castries and Vieux Fort North Raiders.

TOSS – The toss between Choiseul Clay Pots vs South Castries Lions will take place at 9:30 PM (IST).

Time: 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium

CCP vs SCL My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Junior Henry

Batsmen: Johnson Charles, Audy Alexander, V St Ange

All-rounders: Alex Antoine, Tonius Simon, Nick Joseph

Bowlers: Alvinaus Simon, Xavier Gabriel, Bronte Bess, Kester Charlermagne

Squads

Choiseul Clay Pots (CCP): Jason Simon, Junior Henry, Valange St.Ange, Audy Alexander, Vince Smith, Quincy St.Rose, Stephan Theophan, Nick Joseph, Canice Richardson, Sky Laffeuille, Alvinaus Simon, Clem St.Rose, Bronte Bess

South Castries Lions (SCL): Noelle Leo, Daren Sammy, Johnson Charles, Collinus Callendar, Alex Antoine, Tarrick Edward, Tonius Simon, Aaron Joseph, Daniel Baptiste, Kemrol Charles, Kester Charlermagne, Xavier Gabriel, Malcolm Monrose

Check Dream11 Prediction/ CCP Dream11 Team / SCL Dream11 Team/ Choiseul Clay Pots Dream11 Team/ South Castries Lions Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.