CD vs CTB Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today’s New Zealand ODD Match 13

CD vs CTB Dream11 Team Prediction

Central Districts and Canterbury Dream11 Team Prediction New Zealand ODD 2020 Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s CD vs CTB at Pukekura Park in New Plymouth.: In the match no. 13 of New Zealand ODD 2020, Central Districts will square off against Canterbury at the Pukekura Park December 15, Tuesday. The New Zealand ODD CD vs CTB match will begin at 3.30 AM IST. Canterbury are at top of the points table with four wins in as five games. While Central Districts have struggled earn a point in the tournament with 4 defeats in 5 games. They will look to end their drought on the points table in the clash against Canterbury. Here are the Dream11 Team Prediction and Dream11 Guru Tips For New Zealand ODD 2020 CD vs CTB Probable XIs, CD vs CTB Dream11 Team Player List, CD vs CTB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Prediction Central Districts and Canterbury, Fantasy Playing Tips Central Districts and Canterbury.

CD vs CTB Match Details

TOSS: The New Zealand ODD 2020 match toss between Central Districts and Canterbury will take place at 3 AM (IST) December 15.

Time: 3.30 AM IST

Venue: Pukekura Park in New Plymouth

CD vs CTB My Dream11 Team

Keeper Mitch Renwick, Ben Horne

Batters Hamish Rutherford , Neil Broom, Will O’Donnell, Martin Guptill (C)

All-Rounders Anaru Kitchen, Ryan Harrison

Bowlers Will Somerville, Louis Delport, Travis Muller (VC)

CD vs CTB Probable Playing XIs

Canterbury: Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle, Ken McClure, Leo Carter, Todd Astle, Mitch Hay (wk), Fraser Sheat, Will Williams, Matt Henry, Theo van Woerkom, Cole McConchie (c).

Central Districts: Tom Bruce (c), Josh Clarkson, Dane Cleaver (wk), Joey Field, Jayden Lennox, Seth Rance, Brad Schmulian, Ben Smith, Bayley Wiggins, Christian Leopard, George Worker

CD vs CTB SQUADS

Central Districts: Tom Bruce (c), Josh Clarkson, Dane Cleaver (wk), Joey Field, Jayden Lennox, Seth Rance, Brad Schmulian, Ben Smith, Bayley Wiggins, Christian Leopard, George Worker, Ray Toole.

Canterbury: Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle, Ken McClure, Leo Carter, Todd Astle, Mitch Hay (wk), Fraser Sheat, Will Williams, Matt Henry, Theo van Woerkom, Cole McConchie (c), Jackson Latham.

