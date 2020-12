CD vs NK Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Dream11 Super Smash T20 Match 5

CD vs NK: Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Dream11 Super Smash T20 Match 5:

Central Districts will look to bounce back after a loss in their tournament opener when they face the Northern Knights on Wednesday in Match No 5 of the ongoing Super Smash T20.

TOSS: The Dream11 Super Smash T20 toss between Central Districts vs Northern Knights will take place at 8:10 AM IST.

Time: 8:40 AM IST

Venue: Pukekura Park, New Plymouth, New Plymouth

CD vs NK My Dream11 Team

Cleaver, Seifert, Bruce, Clarke, Brownlie, Bracewell, Bracewell, Worker, Devcich, Field, Tickner, Randall

SQUADS

Central Districts (CS): Dane Cleaver, Bayley Wiggins, Tom Bruce, Christian Leopard, Ben Smith, Greg Hay, George Worker, Doug Bracewell, Kieran Noema Barnett, Josh Clarkson, Brad Schmulian, Blair Tickner, Seth Rance, Ben Wheeler, Felix Murray, Ajaz Patel, Jayden Lennox, Raymond Toole, Joey Field

Northern Districts (NK): Tim Seifert, Peter Bocock, Jeet Raval, Dean Brownile, Katene Clarke, Henry Cooper, Joe Carter, Anton Devcich, Scott Kuggeleijn, Brett Hampton, Brett Randell, Matt Fisher, Joe Walker, Anurag Verma, Zak Gibson, James Baker

