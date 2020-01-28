CD vs OTG Dream11 Team Prediction

Ford Trophy 2019-20: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Central Districts vs Otago Volts Match 22 at University Oval, Dunedin 3:30 AM IST:

Otago Volts vs Central Districts Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of CD vs OTG, Ford Trophy 2019-20, Otago Volts Dream 11 Team Player List, Central Districts Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Otago Volts vs Central Districts Match 22, Cricket Tips CD vs OTG Match 22, Online Cricket Tips Central Districts v Otago Volts 2019

TOSS – The toss between Otago Volts vs Central Districts will take place at 3:00 AM (IST).

Time: 3:30 AM IST

Venue: University Oval, Dunedin

My Dream11 Team

B Smith, N Broom (VC), N Kelly, D Cleaver (WK), KN Barnett, M Rippon (C), A Kitchen, D Foxcroft, B Wheeler, S Rance, N Smith

OTG vs CD Probable Playing XIs

Otago Volts: Hamish Rutherford, Nick Kelly, Neil Broom, Matthew Bacon, Tommy Clout, Dean Foxcroft, Mitch Renwick (C), Anaru Kitchen, Josh Finnie, Nathan G Smith, Michael Rippon

Central Districts: Greg Hay, Ben Smith (C), Josh Clarkson, Dane Cleaver (WK), BD Schmulian, Willem Ludick, Kieran Noema-Barnett, Ben Wheeler, Ryan Watson, Seth Rance, Jayden Lennox

Head to Head (Last Five Matches)

Otago Volts: Won 2

Central Districts: Won 3

Squads

Central Districts: Greg Hay, Ben Smith(c), Josh Clarkson, Dane Cleaver(w), BD Schmulian, Willem Ludick, Kieran Noema-Barnett, Ben Wheeler, Ryan Watson, Seth Rance, Jayden Lennox, Will Young

Otago Volts: Hamish Rutherford, Nick Kelly, Neil Broom, Mitch Renwick(c), Anaru Kitchen, Josh Finnie, Nathan G Smith, Matthew Bacon, Tommy Clout, Dean Foxcroft, Michael Rae, Michael Rippon

Check Dream11 Prediction/ OTG Dream11 Team/ CD Dream11 Team/ Otago Volts Dream11 Team/ Central Districts Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more