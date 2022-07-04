12 Years Of Togetherness: Celebrating Dhoni-Sakshi Wedding Anniversary | Timeline Of Their Relationship In PICS

Dhoni-Sakshi Wedding Anniversary: Former India captain MS Dhoni has given countless memories to all the cricket lovers around the world, sometimes with his brilliant glovework behind the stumps, other times by donning the hat of a finisher for the Indian side. Away from the hustle and bustle of cricket, Dhoni usually lives a rather guarded life, so much so that he doesn’t even carry his cell phone with him most of the time.

While Dhoni was creating magic in the cricket field, there was a adorable love story slowly building behind the scenes with Sakshi, whom he met in a hotel in Kolkata while the Indian team was staying there during a home series. Sakshi was a hotel management trainee at Taj Hotel and the couple met there on December 19, 2007 simply by luck.

“The first time I met him was through a common friend, and it was the last day of my internship at Taj, and he seemed to be a very regular guy, like very normal,” Sakshi had once revealed. The relationship was kept private for quite some time, away from the prying eyes of the camera till the couple decided to tie the knot on July 4, 2010 after dating for a couple of years.

The couple was blessed with a daughter, Ziva in 2015 and the netizens already can’t have enough of her on social media for her adorable antics.

Dhoni called time on his international On 15 August 2020 although he continues to play in the Indian Premier League, leading one of the most succesful franchises, Chennai Super Kings ever since its inception.