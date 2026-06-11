Celtic appoint Martin O’Neill as permanent manager after title-winning return

Celtic have appointed Martin O’Neill as their permanent manager on a one-year contract with an option to extend for a further season, the Scottish champions announced on Thursday.

The appointment comes after O’Neill guided Celtic to a remarkable domestic double last season, leading the club to the Scottish Premiership title and Scottish Cup triumph. Celtic said the experienced manager would continue to lead the team as it prepares for domestic and European challenges in the upcoming campaign.

Successful interim spell paved the way

O’Neill returned to Celtic in October last year on an interim basis, nearly two decades after his highly successful first spell at the club between 2000 and 2005. He stepped in following Brendan Rodgers’ departure and oversaw eight domestic matches, winning all of them, while the team’s only defeat during that period came against Midtjylland in the Europa League. He later made way for Wilfried Nancy in December before being brought back to lead the side through the latter stages of the season.

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The 74-year-old capped his latest stint by steering Celtic to their 56th league title. The club won its final seven league matches to secure the championship before completing the campaign with Scottish Cup success.

O’Neill eager to build on recent success

In a statement, O’Neill said he was honoured to continue in the role and credited the players and staff for their contribution to last season’s achievements.

“It is once again a great privilege for me to continue as Celtic manager. Last season will live long in all our memories, and being part of that success has only increased the desire to achieve more,” O’Neill said. “We know Celtic can never stand still on past achievements, so our focus is already on moving forward together and delivering more success for the club and our supporters,” he added.

Celtic board backs experienced manager

Celtic interim chairman Brian Wilson welcomed the appointment, describing O’Neill’s leadership and experience as key factors behind the club’s recent success. “I warmly welcome Martin’s re-appointment and look forward to more of the same leadership, inspiration, and success he has delivered for the club. The achievements that he and the team secured in the season just gone have created a great platform for the one that lies ahead.

“This is the start of a busy summer, and we will ensure that we are in the best possible position to compete, with Martin back at the helm.“

O’Neill remains one of the most successful managers in Celtic’s history. During his first spell in charge, he delivered nine major trophies, including a domestic treble in his debut season in 2000-01, and guided the club to the UEFA Cup final in Seville in 2003.

(With IANS Inputs)