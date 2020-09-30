CEP vs SOP Dream11 Predictions And Tips: Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s National T20 Cup Contest Between Central Punjab vs Southern Punjab, Match 2 at Multan Cricket Stadium September 30, 3:30 PM IST Wednesday

CEP vs SOP Dream11 Tips And Prediction

CEP vs SOP Dream11 Predictions 2nd Match for National T20 Cup at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan: In the second match of the Pakistan T20 event, Central Punjab will start their campaign against Southern Punjab.

The domestic T20 competition in Pakistan gets underway from September 30 in Multan. A total of six teams are taking part in the tournament including Balochistan, Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern, Sindh and Southern Punjab.

The tournament runs from September 30 to October 18 when the final will be played – which makes it 33 matches in all. From September 30 to October 16, two matches will be played every day barring October 7 and 8.

Several top Pakistan cricketers will be appearing in the competition including the likes of Babar Azam, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Naseem Shah, Shan Masood among others.

Both the semifinals will be played on October 17.

Below you can check the match details and Dream11 tips for CEP vs SOP.

TOSS TIME: The toss for the 2nd Match between Central Punjab and Southern Punjab will take place at 7:30 PM IST

Match Starts At: 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium

CEP vs SOP My Dream11 Team

Kamran Akmal (captain), F Ashraf (vice-captain), Shan Masood, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, H Talat, S Badar, M Abbas, M Irfan, Rahat-Ali, U Khan

Central Punjab vs Southern Punjab Full Squads

Central Punjab: Qasim Akram, Kamran Akmal, Rizwan-Hussain, Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafiq, Irfan Khan, Ahmed Bashir, Usman Qadir, Zafar Gohar, Ehsan Adil, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Bilal Asif, Saad Nasim, Sohaibullah, Naseem-Shah

Southern Punjab: Aamer Yamin, Zeeshan Ashraf, Shan Masood, Khushdil-Shah, Mohammad Ilyas, Sohaib Maqsood, Umar Siddiq, Mohammad Irfan, Rahat-Ali, Umer Khan, Zahid Mehmood, Hussain Talat, Bilawal Bhatti, Saif Badar, Ali Shafiq, Mohammad Abbas

