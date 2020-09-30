CEP vs SOP Dream11 Predictions And Tips: Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s National T20 Cup Contest Between Central Punjab vs Southern Punjab, Match 2 at Multan Cricket Stadium September 30, 3:30 PM IST Wednesday

<h2>CEP vs SOP Dream11 Tips And Prediction</h2> <p></p>CEP vs SOP Dream11 Predictions 2nd Match for National T20 Cup at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan: In the second match of the Pakistan T20 event, Central Punjab will start their campaign against Southern Punjab. <p></p> <p></p>The domestic T20 competition in Pakistan gets underway from September 30 in Multan. A total of six teams are taking part in the tournament including Balochistan, Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern, Sindh and Southern Punjab. <p></p> <p></p>The tournament runs from September 30 to October 18 when the final will be played - which makes it 33 matches in all. From September 30 to October 16, two matches will be played every day barring October 7 and 8. <p></p> <p></p>Several top Pakistan cricketers will be appearing in the competition including the likes of Babar Azam, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Naseem Shah, Shan Masood among others. <p></p> <p></p>Both the semifinals will be played on October 17. <p></p> <p></p>Below you can check the match details and Dream11 tips for CEP vs SOP. <p></p> <p></p><strong>TOSS TIME: </strong>The toss for the 2nd Match between Central Punjab and Southern Punjab will take place at 7:30 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Match Starts At: </strong>8:00 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue:</strong> Multan Cricket Stadium<strong> <p></p></strong> <p></p><h2>CEP vs SOP My Dream11 Team</h2> <p></p>Kamran Akmal (captain), F Ashraf (vice-captain), Shan Masood, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, H Talat, S Badar, M Abbas, M Irfan, Rahat-Ali, U Khan <p></p><h2>Central Punjab vs Southern Punjab Full Squads</h2> <p></p><strong>Central Punjab:</strong> Qasim Akram, Kamran Akmal, Rizwan-Hussain, Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafiq, Irfan Khan, Ahmed Bashir, Usman Qadir, Zafar Gohar, Ehsan Adil, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Bilal Asif, Saad Nasim, Sohaibullah, Naseem-Shah <p></p> <p></p><strong>Southern Punjab:</strong> Aamer Yamin, Zeeshan Ashraf, Shan Masood, Khushdil-Shah, Mohammad Ilyas, Sohaib Maqsood, Umar Siddiq, Mohammad Irfan, Rahat-Ali, Umer Khan, Zahid Mehmood, Hussain Talat, Bilawal Bhatti, Saif Badar, Ali Shafiq, Mohammad Abbas <p></p><h2>Check Dream11 Prediction/ CEP Dream11 Team/ SOP Dream11 Team/ Central Punjab Dream11 Team/ Southern Punjab Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more</h2>