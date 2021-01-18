CEP vs SOP Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today’s Pakistan One Day Cup 2021 Match 17

<h2>CEP vs SOP Dream11 Team Tips</h2> <p></p>Central Punjab vs Southern Punjab Dream11 Team Prediction Pakistan One Day Cup - Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's CEP vs SOP Dream11 Team, Match 17 in Karachi: In the seventeenth match of the ongoing domestic one-day competition, Central Punjab will lock horns with Southern Punjab. Central Punjab vs Southern Punjab Dream11 Prediction Pakistan One Day Cup - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of CEP vs SOP, Southern Punjab Dream11 Team Player List, Central Punjab Dream11 Team Player List, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips - CEP vs SOP Pakistan One Day Cup, Online Cricket Tips - Central Punjab vs Southern Punjab Pakistan One Day Cup, Fantasy Cricket Prediction - Pakistan One Day Cup, Fantasy Tips - Central Punjab vs Southern Punjab <p></p> <p></p><strong>TOSS:</strong> The Pakistan One Day Cup match toss between Central Punjab and Southern Punjab will take place at 9.30 AM IST - January 18. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Time:</strong> 10 AM IST. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue:</strong> Karachi <p></p><h2>CEP vs SOP My Dream11 Team</h2> <p></p>Mukhtar Ahmed (captain), Saad Nasim (vice-captain), Muhammad Akhlaq, Waqar Hussain, Sohaib Maqsood, Hussain Talat, Rizwan Hussain, Tayyab Tahir, Ahmed Bashir, Muhammad Ilyas, Zahid Mahmood <p></p><h2>CEP vs SOP Full SQUADS</h2> <p></p><strong>Central Punjab:</strong> Qasim Akram, Waqas Maqsood, Bilal Asif, Sohaibullah, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Ahmed Bashir, Ali Shan, Usman Salahuddin, Hasan Ali, Bilawal Iqbal, Tayyab Tahir, Rizwan Hussain, Muhammad Akhlaq, Ali Zaryab, Saad Nasim <p></p> <p></p><strong>Southern Punjab:</strong> Mohammad Ilyas, Ali Shafiq, Zeeshan Ashraf, Zain Abbas, Aamer Yamin, Agha Salman, Aaron Summers, Rahat-Ali, Waqar Hussain, Umar Siddiq, Mukhtar Ahmed, Sohaib Maqsood, Hussain Talat, Umer Khan, Mohammad Imran, Saif Badar, Zahid Mahmood <p></p><h2>Check Dream11 Prediction/ CEP Dream11 Team/ SOP Dream11 Team/ Central Punjab Dream11 Team Prediction/ Southern Punjab Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Pakistan One Day Cup/ Online Cricket Tips and more.</h2>