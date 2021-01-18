CEP vs SOP Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today’s Pakistan One Day Cup 2021 Match 17

CEP vs SOP Dream11 Team Tips

Central Punjab vs Southern Punjab Dream11 Team Prediction Pakistan One Day Cup – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's CEP vs SOP Dream11 Team, Match 17 in Karachi:

TOSS: The Pakistan One Day Cup match toss between Central Punjab and Southern Punjab will take place at 9.30 AM IST – January 18.

Time: 10 AM IST.

Venue: Karachi

CEP vs SOP My Dream11 Team

Mukhtar Ahmed (captain), Saad Nasim (vice-captain), Muhammad Akhlaq, Waqar Hussain, Sohaib Maqsood, Hussain Talat, Rizwan Hussain, Tayyab Tahir, Ahmed Bashir, Muhammad Ilyas, Zahid Mahmood

CEP vs SOP Full SQUADS

Central Punjab: Qasim Akram, Waqas Maqsood, Bilal Asif, Sohaibullah, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Ahmed Bashir, Ali Shan, Usman Salahuddin, Hasan Ali, Bilawal Iqbal, Tayyab Tahir, Rizwan Hussain, Muhammad Akhlaq, Ali Zaryab, Saad Nasim

Southern Punjab: Mohammad Ilyas, Ali Shafiq, Zeeshan Ashraf, Zain Abbas, Aamer Yamin, Agha Salman, Aaron Summers, Rahat-Ali, Waqar Hussain, Umar Siddiq, Mukhtar Ahmed, Sohaib Maqsood, Hussain Talat, Umer Khan, Mohammad Imran, Saif Badar, Zahid Mahmood

