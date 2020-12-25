CEP vs SOP Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Match 29

CEP vs SOP Dream11 Tips And Prediction Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

Central Punjab vs Southern Punjab Dream11 Team Prediction Quaid-e-Azam Trophy – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s CEP vs SOP at National BankSports Complex, Karachi: In another thrilling encounter of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Southern Punjab will take on Central Punjab at the National Bank Sports Complex, Karachi on super Saturday. The Quaid-e-Azam Trophy CEP vs SOP match will start at 10:30 AM IST – December 26. As we move towards the closing stages of the tournament, every match becomes more important than ever. Southern Punjab have managed to win only two matches so far out of six they played. They have lost two and drawn in two matches. They are presently at the third spot in the points table. On the other hand, their opponents in this game, Central Punjab have won only a solitary match, lost three games, and played draw in the remaining two.

TOSS: The Quaid-e-Azam Trophy toss between Southern Punjab and Central Punjab will take place at 10 AM IST – December 26.

Time: 10:30 AM IST.

Venue: National Bank Sports Complex, Karachi.

CEP vs SOP My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper Ali Shan

Batsmen Saif Badar, Imran Rafiq, Zain Abbas, Usman Salahuddin

All-rounders Aamer Yamin, Agha Salman (C), Ahmed Safi Abdullah (VC)

Bowlers Zia-ul-Haq, Zahid Mehmood, Waqas Maqsood

CEP vs SOP Probable Playing XIs

Central Punjab: Ali Zaryab, Mohmmad Akhlaq, Usman Salahuddin, Muhammad Saad, Saad Nasim, Qasim Akram, Ali Shan, Hasan Ali, Bilawal Iqbal, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Waqas Maqsood.

Southern Punjab: Zain Abbas, Umar Siddiq, Mohammad Ilyas, Imran Rafiq, Saif Badar, Agha Salman, Mohammad Umair, Aamer Yamin, Hamza Akbar, Zahid Mehmood, Zia-ul-Haq.

CEP vs SOP Squads

Central Punjab (CEP): Azhar Ali, Saad Nasim, Ahmed Bashir, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Ahmed Shehzad, Ali Shan, Ali Zaryab, Bilal Asif, Ehsan Adil, Hasan Ali, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Saad, Qasim Akram, Rizwan Hussain, Salman Butt, Usman Salahuddin, Waqas Maqsood.

Southern Punjab (SOP): Shan Masood, Hussain Talat, Aamer Yamin, Bilawal Bhatti, Dilbar Hussain, Imran Rafiq, Maqbool Ahmed, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Irfan, Saif Badar, Salman Ali Agha, Umar Siddiq, Umar Khan, Zahid Mahmood, Zeeshan Ashraf.

