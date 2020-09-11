CES vs LIG Dream11 Hints, Tips And Predictions, Rachael Heyhoe-Flint Trophy: Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s Central Sparks vs Lightning Cricket English Women’s 50 Over Match At County Ground, Worcester, September 11, 1:00 PM IST Friday

CES vs LIG Dream11 Tips And Prediction

CES vs LIG 1st ODI Dream11 Tips And Hints, County Ground, Worcester: Central Sparks vs Lightning Dream11 Team – Rachael Heyhoe-Flint Trophy

Central Sparks vs Lightning TOSS TIME: 2:30 PM IST

Match Starts At: 3:00 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Worcester

CES vs LIG My Dream11 Team

Clare Boycott (captain), Marie Kelly (vice-captain), Teresa Graves, Sarah Bryce, Evelyn Jones, Grace Ballinger, Milly Home, Kathryn Bryce, Anisha Patel, Ilenia Sims, Lucy Higham

Central Sparks vs Lightning Full Squads

Central Sparks: Thea Brookes, Evelyn Jones, Gwenan Davies, Marie Kelly, Anisha Patel, Elizabeth Russel, G.Davies, Grace Potts, Hannah Baker, Poppy Davies, Emily Arlott, Clare Boycott, Chloe Hill, Milly Home

Lightning: Lucy Higham, Abbey Freeborn, Alicia Presland, Sarah Bryce, Sophie Munro, Kathryn Bryce, Bethany Harmer, Ria Fackrell, Grace Ballinger, Nancy Harman, Leah Kellogg, Teresa Graves, Ilenia Sims

