CES vs LIG Dream11 Hints, Tips And Predictions, Rachael Heyhoe-Flint Trophy: Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s Central Sparks vs Lightning Cricket English Women’s 50 Over Match At County Ground, Worcester, September 11, 1:00 PM IST Friday

<h2>CES vs LIG Dream11 Tips And Prediction</h2>

CES vs LIG 1st ODI Dream11 Tips And Hints, County Ground, Worcester: Central Sparks vs Lightning Dream11 Team - Rachael Heyhoe-Flint Trophy

<strong>Central Sparks vs Lightning TOSS TIME: </strong>2:30 PM IST

<strong>Match Starts At: </strong>3:00 PM IST

<strong>Venue: </strong>County Ground, Worcester

<h2>CES vs LIG My Dream11 Team</h2>

Clare Boycott (captain), Marie Kelly (vice-captain), Teresa Graves, Sarah Bryce, Evelyn Jones, Grace Ballinger, Milly Home, Kathryn Bryce, Anisha Patel, Ilenia Sims, Lucy Higham

<h2>Central Sparks vs Lightning Full Squads</h2>

<strong>Central Sparks:</strong> Thea Brookes, Evelyn Jones, Gwenan Davies, Marie Kelly, Anisha Patel, Elizabeth Russel, G.Davies, Grace Potts, Hannah Baker, Poppy Davies, Emily Arlott, Clare Boycott, Chloe Hill, Milly Home

<strong>Lightning:</strong> Lucy Higham, Abbey Freeborn, Alicia Presland, Sarah Bryce, Sophie Munro, Kathryn Bryce, Bethany Harmer, Ria Fackrell, Grace Ballinger, Nancy Harman, Leah Kellogg, Teresa Graves, Ilenia Sims