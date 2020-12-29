CH-W vs NS-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain, Fantasy Tips For Women’s Super Smash T20 Match 5

Dream11 Team Prediction

CH-W vs NS-W: Captain, Fantasy Tips For Women’s Super Smash T20 Match 5:

The Hinds takes on the Spirit in the fifth match of the ongoing Women’s Super Smash T20 tournament on Wednesday. The Hinds will look to register their first win of the tournament after a loss in their opener, while their opponents will look to start on a winning note.

TOSS – The toss between Central Hinds vs Northern Spirit will take place at 2:10 AM (IST) – December 29 in India.

Time: 2:40 AM IST.

Venue: Pukekura Park, New Plymouth.

My Dream11 Team

Keeper Natalie Dodd (c)

Batters Brooke Halliday, Kate Anderson (vc), Emily Cunningham, Anlo van Deventer

All-Rounders Eimear Richardson, Jess Watkin

Bowlers Felicity Leydon-Davis, Lauren Heaps, Charlotte Sarsfield, Melissa Hansen

CH-W v NS-W Probable Playing XIs

Central Hinds

Natalie Dodd (wk), Emily Cunningham, Jess Watkin (c), Anlo van Deventer, Hannah Rowe, Mikaela Grieg, Georgia Atkinson, Melissa Hansen, Monique Rees, Claudia Green, Rosemary Mair

Northern Spirit

L Sinei Mulivai, Lucy Boucher, Eimear Richardson, Georgina Harris, Kate Anderson, Brooke Halliday, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Olivia Lobb (wk), Charlotte Sarsfield, Felicity Leydon-Davis, Lauren Heaps

CH-W v NS-W SQUADS

Central Hinds

Natalie Dodd (wk), Emily Cunningham, Jess Watkin (c), Anlo van Deventer, Hannah Rowe, Mikaela Grieg, Georgia Atkinson, Melissa Hansen, Monique Rees, Claudia Green, Rosemary Mair, Ashtuti Kumar, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Esther Lanser

Northern Spirit

L Sinei Mulivai, Lucy Boucher, Eimear Richardson, Georgina Harris, Kate Anderson, Brooke Halliday, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Olivia Lobb (wk), Charlotte Sarsfield, Felicity Leydon-Davis, Lauren Heaps, Shriya Naidu, Holly Topp, Nensi Patel, Alisha Rout

