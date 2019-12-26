Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Central Hinds vs Wellington Blaze Prediction, Super Smash 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 14 CH-W vs WB-W: The 2019 20 Super Smash is the fifteenth season of the Super Smash Twenty20 cricket tournament in New Zealand. It is currently taking place between December 2019 and January 2020. The Central Stags are the defending champions. Match 14 will be between Central Hinds and Wellington Blaze.

TOSS – The toss between Central Hinds vs Wellington Blaze will take place at 4:40 AM (IST).

Time: 5:10 AM IST

Venue: Pukekura Park, New Plymouth

My Dream11 Team

Anlo Van Deventer, Maddy Green, Rebecca Burns, Natalie Dodd (WK), Sophie Devine (C), Jess Watkin (VC), Amelia Kerr, Mikaela Greig, Deanna Doughty, Rosemary Mair, Jess Kerr

CH-W vs WB-W Probable Playing XIs

Central Hinds: Jess Watkin (Co-Captain), Emily Cunningham, Natalie Dodd (WK), Kerry Tomlinson, Anlo Van Deventer, Hannah Rowe (Co-Captain), Mikaela Greig, Melissa Hansen, Claudia Green, Rosemary Mair, Kate Baxter.

Wellington Blaze: Rachel Priest (WK), Sophie Devine (C), Rebecca Burns, Maddy Green, Amelia Kerr, Leigh Kasperek, Thamsyn Newton, Liz Green-Perry, Jess Kerr, Maneka Singh, Deanna Doughty.

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Sophie Devine, Jess Watkin, Amelia Kerr

Vice-captain Options: Natalie Dodd, Hannah Rowe, Rachel Priest

Squads

Wellington Blaze: Sophie Devine (c), Deanna Doughty, M Kerr, Jess McFayden, Maddy Green, Rebecca Burns, Liz-Green Perry, Leigh Kasperek, Jess Kerr, Rachel Priest, Beth Molony, Maneka Singh, T Newton.

Central Hinds: Jess Watkin (c), H Rowe, G Atkinson, K Baxter, E Cunningham, N Dodd, C Green, M Greig, M Hansen, R Mair, K Tomlinson, A van Deventer, R Mair

