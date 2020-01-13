<h2>Dream11 Tips And Predictions</h2> <p></p>Dream11 Team PCB Challengers vs PCB Dynamites Prediction, National Triangular T20 Women's Cricket Championship 2019-20 Cricket Tips For Today's Match 6 CHA-W vs DYA-W: In a bid to prepare for the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Australia, a three-team T20 tournament will be held at Karachi's National Stadium from Thursday. The National Triangular T20 Women's Cricket Championship is an eight-day-long tournament, in which PCB Blasters, PCB Challengers and PCB Dynamites will come face to face for national glory. <p></p> <p></p>The final, to be played on 16 January, will be played under floodlights. To maximise the reach of the women's game, the contest will be live-streamed on the PCB's YouTube channel. To provide opportunities to fans to watch the action up-close and promote the game amongst girls, Hanif Mohammad and Javed Miandad enclosures will be opened throughout the tournament with free entry for spectators. The winning team will bag PKR500,000, while the runners-up will get PKR250,000. <p></p> <p></p><strong>TOSS </strong> The toss between PCB Challengers vs PCB Dynamites will take place at 12:00 PM (IST) on January 13. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Time:</strong> 12:30 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue:</strong> National Stadium, Karachi <p></p><h2>My Dream11 Team</h2> <p></p><strong>Wicketkeeper </strong> Fareeha Mehmood <p></p> <p></p><strong>Batswomen Nahida Khan (vice-captain)</strong>, Iram Javed, Omaima Sohail, Muneeba Ali <p></p> <p></p><strong>All-Rounders </strong> Sana Mir, <strong>Bismah Maroof (captain)</strong>, Nida Dar <p></p> <p></p><strong>Bowlers </strong> Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Sadia Iqbal <p></p><h2>CHA-W vs DYA-W Probable Playing XIs</h2> <p></p><strong>PCB Challengers:</strong> Ayesha Zafar, Muneeba Ali, Bismah Maroof (C), Nida Dar, Waheeda Akhtar, Aimen Anwar, Sadia Iqbal, Syeda Aroob Shah, Hafsa Khalid, Najiha Alvi (WK), Fatima Sana <p></p> <p></p><strong>PCB Dynamites:</strong> Nahida Khan (C), Sidra Amin, Omaima Sohail, Kainat Hafeez, Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Sana Mir, Fareeha Mehmood (WK), Diana Baig, Ghulam Fatima, Nashra Sandhu <p></p><h2>Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks</h2> <p></p><strong>Captain </strong> Bismah Maroof, Muneeba Ali, Nida Dar <p></p> <p></p><strong>Vice-Captain </strong> Sana Mir, Kainat Imtiaz, Nahida Khan <p></p><h2>SQUADS:</h2> <p></p><strong>PCB Challengers:</strong> Bismah Maroof (c), Aiman Anwar, Aroob Shah, Ayesha Zafar, Fatima Sana, Hafsa Khalid, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi, Nida Dar, Saba Nazir, Sadia Iqbal, Waheeda Akhtar, Hafsa Amjad and Khadija Chishti <p></p> <p></p><strong>PCB Dynamites:</strong> Ghulam Fatima, Irum Javed, Kainat Hafeez, Kainat Imtiaz, Lubna Behram, Masooma Jaffri, Nahida Khan (c), Diana Baig, Fareeha Mehmood, Nashra Sandhu, Omaima Sohail, Sana Mir, Sidra Amin, Umme Hani <p></p><h2>Check Dream11 Prediction/ DYA-W Dream11 Team/ CHA-W Dream11 Team/ PCB Dynamites Dream11 Team/ PCB Challengers Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more</h2>