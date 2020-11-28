CHA-W vs DYA-W Dream11 Team Prediction Women’s National Triangular T20 Match 6: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today’s PCB Challengers vs PCB Dynamites T20 Match at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium 1 PM IST November 29 Sunday

Dream11 Tips And Prediction Women’s National Triangular T20

PCB Challengers vs PCB Dynamites Dream11 Team Prediction Women’s National Triangular T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today’s CHA-W vs DYA-W at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium: In the another exciting contest of Women’s National Triangular T20, PCB Challengers and PCB Dynamites will face each other at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday. The Women’s National Triangular T20 CHA-W vs DYA-W match will begin at 1 PM IST – November 29. Both sides have already made it to the title clash and will compete in this dead-rubber fixture to complete the league stage matches. PCB Blasters were knocked out of the tournament after failing to win a single game in the inaugural edition. When these two sides met last time, rain played spoilsport and the two teams were forced to share the points. The teams will be hoping to finish the group stage on a positive note and boost the players’ morale ahead of the summit clash which is scheduled for Tuesday. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for Women’s National Triangular T20 Match 6 – CHA-W vs DYA-W Dream11 Team Prediction, PCB Challengers vs PCB Dynamites Dream11 Tips, CHA-W vs DYA-W Probable Playing XIs, CHA-W vs DYA-W Dream11 Fantasy Tips, PCB Challengers vs PCB Dynamites Women’s National Triangular T20, Fantasy Playing Tips – PCB Challengers vs PCB Dynamites.

TOSS: The Women’s National Triangular T20 match toss between PCB Challengers vs PCB Dynamites will take place at 12.30 PM IST – November 29, Sunday.

Time: 1 PM IST.

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

CHA-W vs DYA-W My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Najiha Alvi

Batsmen: Kaynat Hafeez, Ayesha Zafar, Nahida Khan

All-rounders: Aiman Anwar, Bismah Maroof (C), Nida Dar, Kainat Imtiaz (VC)

Bowlers: Fatima Sana, N Sandhu, Diana Baig

CHA-W vs DYA-W Probable Playing XIs

PCB Challengers: Muneeba Ali (C), Ayesha Naseem, Nida Dar, Bismah Maroof, Fatima Sana, Syeda Asma Amin (wk), Kaynat Hafeez, Aiman Anwar, Syeda Aroob Shah, Sadia Iqbal, Saba Nazir.

PCB Dynamites: Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Hafsa Khalid, Najiha Alvi (wk), Ayesha Zafar, Nahida Khan, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim (C), Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu and Syeda Masooma Zehra Fatima.

CHA-W vs DYA-W Squads

Challengers Women: Muneeba Ali (C), Ayesha Naseem, Nida Dar, Bismah Maroof, Fatima Sana, Syeda Asma Amin (wk), Kaynat Hafeez, Aiman Anwar, Syeda Aroob Shah, Sadia Iqbal, Saba Nazir, Sadaf Shams, Saima Malik, Waheeda Akhter.

Dynamites Women: Rameen Shamim (C), Aima Saleem, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Hafsa Khalid, Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Najiha Alvi (wk), Nahida Khan, Nashra Sundhu, Omaima Sohail, Subhana Tariq, Masooma Zehra Fatima and Umme Hani.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ CHA-W Dream11 Team/ DYA-W Dream11 Team/ PCB Challengers Dream11 Team Prediction/ PCB Dynamites Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Women’s National Triangular T20/ Online Cricket Tips and more.