CHA-XI vs CPN-XI Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Chargers XI vs Champions XI Dream11 Team Prediction Karbonn Andhra T20 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s CHA-XI vs CPN-XI T20 Match at Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram: In another high-voltage battle of Karbonn Andhra T20 2020 2020, Chargers XI will take on Champions XI in the match no. 21 at the Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram Sunday – November 1. The Karbonn Andhra T20 CHA-XI vs CPN-XI will begin at 9.30 AM IST. Here is the Karbonn Andhra T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and CHA-XI vs CPN-XI Dream11 Team Prediction, CHA-XI vs CPN-XI Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, CHA-XI vs CPN-XI Probable XIs Karbonn Andhra T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Chargers XI vs Champions XI, Fantasy Playing Tips – Chargers XI vs Champions XI.

TOSS: The Karbonn Andhra T20 2020 match toss between Chargers XI and Champions XI will take place at 9 AM (IST) – November 1, Sunday.

Time: 9.30 AM IST

Venue: Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram.

CHA-XI vs CPN-XI My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – K Srikar Bharat, M Vamsi (C)

Batsmen SK Rashid, K Dheeraj Lakshmi, Ricky Bhui, S Zaheer Abbas

Allrounders Ashwin Hebbar (VC), KP Sai Rahul

Bowlers C Siddharth, Bandaru Ayyappa, A Vinay Kumar

CHA-XI vs CPN-XI Dream11 Prediction

CHARGERS XI (CHA-XI) Key Players

Kona Srikar-Bharat (WK)

P Avinash

SK Rashid

K Dheeraj Lakshman

Y Sandeep

CHAMPIONS XI (CPN-XI) Key Players

Vamsi Krishna (WK)

Uppara Girinath

Ricky Bhui

Rakesh Augustine

Zaheer Abbas

CHA-XI vs CPN-XI Probable Playing XIs

Chargers XI: Kona Srikar-Bharat (WK), P Avinash, SK Rashid, K Dheeraj Lakshman, Y Sandeep, Bodapati Sumanth, Nitish Kumar Reddy, KP Sai Rahul, B Vinay, B Santosh Kumar, Bandaru Ayyappa.

Champions XI: Vamsi Krishna (WK), Uppara Girinath, Ricky Bhui, Rakesh Augustine, Zaheer Abbas, Dhruva Kumar Reddy, Munish Verma, Ashwin Hebbar, P Subramnayam, CH VS Kaushik, Siva Kumar.

CHA-XI vs CPN-XI SQUADS

Chargers XI (CHA-XI): Kona Srikar-Bharat, P Avinash, SK Rashid, K Dheeraj Lakshman, Y Sandeep, Bodapati Sumanth, Nitish Kumar Reddy, KP Sai Rahul, B Vinay, B Santosh Kumar, Bandaru Ayyappa, N Madhav, CH Siddhart, Y Pramod, A Brahma Teja.

Champions XI (CPN-XI): Vamsi Krishna, Uppara Girinath, Ricky Bhui, Rakesh Augustine, Zaheer Abbas, Dhruva Kumar Reddy, Munish Verma, Ashwin Hebbar, P Subramnayam, CH VS Kaushik, Siva Kumar, Varshith Reddy, Achikollu Vinay Kumar, Sneha Kishore.

