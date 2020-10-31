<h2>CHA-XI vs CPN-XI Dream11 Tips And Prediction</h2> <p></p>Chargers XI vs Champions XI Dream11 Team Prediction Karbonn Andhra T20 2020 - Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's CHA-XI vs CPN-XI T20 Match at Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram: In another high-voltage battle of Karbonn Andhra T20 2020 2020, Chargers XI will take on Champions XI in the match no. 21 at the Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram Sunday - November 1. The Karbonn Andhra T20 CHA-XI vs CPN-XI will begin at 9.30 AM IST. Here is the Karbonn Andhra T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and CHA-XI vs CPN-XI Dream11 Team Prediction, CHA-XI vs CPN-XI Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, CHA-XI vs CPN-XI Probable XIs Karbonn Andhra T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction - Chargers XI vs Champions XI, Fantasy Playing Tips - Chargers XI vs Champions XI. <p></p> <p></p><strong>TOSS:</strong> The Karbonn Andhra T20 2020 match toss between Chargers XI and Champions XI will take place at 9 AM (IST) - November 1, Sunday. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Time:</strong> 9.30 AM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue:</strong> Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram. <p></p><h2>CHA-XI vs CPN-XI My Dream11 Team</h2> <p></p>Wicketkeeper - K Srikar Bharat, M Vamsi (C) <p></p> <p></p>Batsmen SK Rashid, K Dheeraj Lakshmi, Ricky Bhui, S Zaheer Abbas <p></p> <p></p>Allrounders Ashwin Hebbar (VC), KP Sai Rahul <p></p> <p></p>Bowlers C Siddharth, Bandaru Ayyappa, A Vinay Kumar <p></p><h2>CHA-XI vs CPN-XI Dream11 Prediction</h2> <p></p><strong>CHARGERS XI (CHA-XI) Key Players</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Kona Srikar-Bharat (WK) <p></p>P Avinash <p></p>SK Rashid <p></p>K Dheeraj Lakshman <p></p>Y Sandeep <p></p> <p></p><strong>CHAMPIONS XI (CPN-XI) Key Players</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Vamsi Krishna (WK) <p></p>Uppara Girinath <p></p>Ricky Bhui <p></p>Rakesh Augustine <p></p>Zaheer Abbas <p></p><h2>CHA-XI vs CPN-XI Probable Playing XIs</h2> <p></p><strong>Chargers XI:</strong> Kona Srikar-Bharat (WK), P Avinash, SK Rashid, K Dheeraj Lakshman, Y Sandeep, Bodapati Sumanth, Nitish Kumar Reddy, KP Sai Rahul, B Vinay, B Santosh Kumar, Bandaru Ayyappa. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Champions XI:</strong> Vamsi Krishna (WK), Uppara Girinath, Ricky Bhui, Rakesh Augustine, Zaheer Abbas, Dhruva Kumar Reddy, Munish Verma, Ashwin Hebbar, P Subramnayam, CH VS Kaushik, Siva Kumar. <p></p><h2>CHA-XI vs CPN-XI SQUADS</h2> <p></p><strong>Chargers XI (CHA-XI):</strong> Kona Srikar-Bharat, P Avinash, SK Rashid, K Dheeraj Lakshman, Y Sandeep, Bodapati Sumanth, Nitish Kumar Reddy, KP Sai Rahul, B Vinay, B Santosh Kumar, Bandaru Ayyappa, N Madhav, CH Siddhart, Y Pramod, A Brahma Teja. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Champions XI (CPN-XI):</strong> Vamsi Krishna, Uppara Girinath, Ricky Bhui, Rakesh Augustine, Zaheer Abbas, Dhruva Kumar Reddy, Munish Verma, Ashwin Hebbar, P Subramnayam, CH VS Kaushik, Siva Kumar, Varshith Reddy, Achikollu Vinay Kumar, Sneha Kishore. <p></p><h2>Check Dream11 Prediction/ CPN-XI Dream11 Team/ CHA-XI Dream11 Team/ Chargers XI Dream11 Team Prediction/ Champions XI Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Karbonn Andhra T20 2020/ Online Cricket Tips and more.</h2>