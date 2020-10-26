CHA-XI vs WAR-XI Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today’s Karbonn Andhra T20 Match

CHA-XI vs WAR-XI Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Chargers XI vs Warriors XI Dream11 Team Prediction Karbonn Andhra T20 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s CHA-XI vs WAR-XI T20 Match at Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram: In another high-voltage battle of Karbonn Andhra T20 2020 2020, Chargers XI will take on Warriors XI in the match no. 13 at the Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram Tuesday – October 27. Here is the Karbonn Andhra T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and CHA-XI vs WAR-XI Dream11 Team Prediction, CHA-XI vs WAR-XI Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, CHA-XI vs WAR-XI Probable XIs Karbonn Andhra T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Chargers XI vs Warriors XI, Fantasy Playing Tips – Chargers XI vs Warriors XI.

TOSS: The Karbonn Andhra T20 2020 match toss between Chargers XI and Warriors-XI will take place at 9 AM (IST) – October 27, Tuesday.

Time: 9.30 AM IST

Venue: Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram.

CHA-XI vs WAR-XI My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Kona Srikar-Bharat

Batsmen: Murumulla Sriram, S Rashid, K Dheeraj Lakshman, P. Manyala

All-rounders: P. Kumar (VC), K. Sai Rahul (C), N. Kumar Reddy

Bowlers: J. Vino-Naidu, Y. Pramod, B. Ayyappa

CHA-XI vs WAR-XI Dream11 Prediction

CHARGERS XI (CHA-XI) Key Players

Kona Srikar-Bharat (WK)

P Avinash

SK Rashid

K Dheeraj Lakshman

Y Sandeep

Warriors XI (WAR-XI) Key Players

P Saran-Teja (WK)

Murumulla Sriram

M Harshavardhan

R Atchutha-Rao

Prasanth Kumar

CHA-XI vs WAR-XI Probable Playing XIs

Chargers XI: Kona Srikar-Bharat (WK), P Avinash, SK Rashid, K Dheeraj Lakshman, Y Sandeep, Bodapati Sumanth, Nitish Kumar Reddy, KP Sai Rahul, B Vinay, B Santosh Kumar, Bandaru Ayyappa.

Warriors XI: P Saran-Teja (WK), Murumulla Sriram, M Harshavardhan, R Atchutha-Rao, Prasanth Kumar, Mohammad Rafi, SK Md-Kamil, PP Manohar, B Satwik, J Durga-Kumar, E Dharani Kumar.

CHA-XI vs WAR-XI SQUADS

Chargers XI (CHA-XI): Kona Srikar-Bharat, P Avinash, SK Rashid, K Dheeraj Lakshman, Y Sandeep, Bodapati Sumanth, Nitish Kumar Reddy, KP Sai Rahul, B Vinay, B Santosh Kumar, Bandaru Ayyappa, N Madhav, CH Siddhart, Y Pramod, A Brahma Teja.

Warriors XI (WAR-XI): P Saran-Teja, Murumulla Sriram, M Harshavardhan, Pranith Manyala, Kolla Kranthi Kiran, R Atchutha-Rao, Prasanth Kumar, Mohammad Rafi, SK Md-Kamil, PP Manohar, B Satwik, J Durga-Kumar, V Ujjwal, J Vinod-Naidu.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ WAR-XI Dream11 Team/ CHA-XI Dream11 Team/ Chargers XI Dream11 Team Prediction/ Warriors XI Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Karbonn Andhra T20 2020/ Online Cricket Tips and more.