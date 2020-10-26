CHA-XI vs WAR-XI Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today’s Karbonn Andhra T20 Match

<h2>CHA-XI vs WAR-XI Dream11 Tips And Prediction</h2> <p></p>Chargers XI vs Warriors XI Dream11 Team Prediction Karbonn Andhra T20 2020 - Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's CHA-XI vs WAR-XI T20 Match at Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram: In another high-voltage battle of Karbonn Andhra T20 2020 2020, Chargers XI will take on Warriors XI in the match no. 13 at the Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram Tuesday - October 27. Here is the Karbonn Andhra T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and CHA-XI vs WAR-XI Dream11 Team Prediction, CHA-XI vs WAR-XI Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, CHA-XI vs WAR-XI Probable XIs Karbonn Andhra T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction - Chargers XI vs Warriors XI, Fantasy Playing Tips - Chargers XI vs Warriors XI. <p></p> <p></p><strong>TOSS:</strong> The Karbonn Andhra T20 2020 match toss between Chargers XI and Warriors-XI will take place at 9 AM (IST) - October 27, Tuesday. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Time:</strong> 9.30 AM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue:</strong> Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram. <p></p><h2>CHA-XI vs WAR-XI My Dream11 Team</h2> <p></p>Wicketkeeper: Kona Srikar-Bharat <p></p> <p></p>Batsmen: Murumulla Sriram, S Rashid, K Dheeraj Lakshman, P. Manyala <p></p> <p></p>All-rounders: P. Kumar (VC), K. Sai Rahul (C), N. Kumar Reddy <p></p> <p></p>Bowlers: J. Vino-Naidu, Y. Pramod, B. Ayyappa <p></p><h2>CHA-XI vs WAR-XI Dream11 Prediction</h2> <p></p><strong>CHARGERS XI (CHA-XI) Key Players</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Kona Srikar-Bharat (WK) <p></p>P Avinash <p></p>SK Rashid <p></p>K Dheeraj Lakshman <p></p>Y Sandeep <p></p> <p></p><strong>Warriors XI (WAR-XI) Key Players</strong> <p></p> <p></p>P Saran-Teja (WK) <p></p>Murumulla Sriram <p></p>M Harshavardhan <p></p>R Atchutha-Rao <p></p>Prasanth Kumar <p></p><h2>CHA-XI vs WAR-XI Probable Playing XIs</h2> <p></p><strong>Chargers XI:</strong> Kona Srikar-Bharat (WK), P Avinash, SK Rashid, K Dheeraj Lakshman, Y Sandeep, Bodapati Sumanth, Nitish Kumar Reddy, KP Sai Rahul, B Vinay, B Santosh Kumar, Bandaru Ayyappa. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Warriors XI:</strong> P Saran-Teja (WK), Murumulla Sriram, M Harshavardhan, R Atchutha-Rao, Prasanth Kumar, Mohammad Rafi, SK Md-Kamil, PP Manohar, B Satwik, J Durga-Kumar, E Dharani Kumar. <p></p><h2>CHA-XI vs WAR-XI SQUADS</h2> <p></p><strong>Chargers XI (CHA-XI):</strong> Kona Srikar-Bharat, P Avinash, SK Rashid, K Dheeraj Lakshman, Y Sandeep, Bodapati Sumanth, Nitish Kumar Reddy, KP Sai Rahul, B Vinay, B Santosh Kumar, Bandaru Ayyappa, N Madhav, CH Siddhart, Y Pramod, A Brahma Teja. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Warriors XI (WAR-XI):</strong> P Saran-Teja, Murumulla Sriram, M Harshavardhan, Pranith Manyala, Kolla Kranthi Kiran, R Atchutha-Rao, Prasanth Kumar, Mohammad Rafi, SK Md-Kamil, PP Manohar, B Satwik, J Durga-Kumar, V Ujjwal, J Vinod-Naidu. <p></p><h2>Check Dream11 Prediction/ WAR-XI Dream11 Team/ CHA-XI Dream11 Team/ Chargers XI Dream11 Team Prediction/ Warriors XI Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Karbonn Andhra T20 2020/ Online Cricket Tips and more.</h2>