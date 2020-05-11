Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who would complete serving his ban from the game on October 21, said it would be a challenge to pick-up from where he left the game.

“First of all, I want to return to the game. I will return to the game after 4-5 months,” Shakib was quoted as saying by DW Bangla as per Cricbuzz.

“No other decision will be taken before that. The biggest challenge is to be able to start again from where I had stopped, that is what I”m expecting from myself.

He also hoped he can start from where he left.

“Wish I can start from where I ended up. That is the challenge for me, nothing else,” he added.

Earlier, Shakib was suspended for failing to report corrupt approaches and said one has to sometimes pay for being ignorant. He also revealed his mental health took a beating during his time away from the game.

“I have realized that there are certain things that you just cannot take lightly due to ignorance and probably that is the biggest lesson I learnt during this time,” Shakib said.

“It is very difficult time for me because at the back of the mind you always think that I am not playing or not being able to play. For me making sure that I am not depressed is extremely important as I am locked down in my house,” he concluded.