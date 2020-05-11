Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who would complete serving his ban from the game on October 21, said it would be a challenge to pick-up from where he left the game. <p></p> <p></p>"First of all, I want to return to the game. I will return to the game after 4-5 months," Shakib was quoted as saying by DW Bangla as per Cricbuzz. <p></p> <p></p>"No other decision will be taken before that. The biggest challenge is to be able to start again from where I had stopped, that is what I''m expecting from myself. <p></p> <p></p>He also hoped he can start from where he left. <p></p> <p></p>"Wish I can start from where I ended up. That is the challenge for me, nothing else," he added. <p></p> <p></p>Earlier, Shakib was suspended for failing to report corrupt approaches and said one has to sometimes pay for being ignorant. He also revealed his mental health took a beating during his time away from the game. <p></p> <p></p>"I have realized that there are certain things that you just cannot take lightly due to ignorance and probably that is the biggest lesson I learnt during this time," Shakib said. <p></p> <p></p>"It is very difficult time for me because at the back of the mind you always think that I am not playing or not being able to play. For me making sure that I am not depressed is extremely important as I am locked down in my house," he concluded.