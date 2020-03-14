The remaining two ODIs of the Chappell-Hadlee Series featuring Australia and New Zealand have been called off due to travel restrictions imposed by the New Zealand government in wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. As a result, the T20Is, which were to follow immediately after the ODIs, will also no longer takes place.

On Saturday, the New Zealand imposed Border restrictions and declared that any team entering the country would be subjected to a mandatory 14-day isolation. The restriction however comes into effect from Sunday midnight, meaning if New Zealand return in time, they could be spared the testing. ESPNCricinfo reports the team management is already making arrangements for the New Zealand cricket team to return home as early as possible.

Australia and New Zealand played in an empty Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday in which the home team thrashed the Kiwis by 71 runs. This is the third bilateral series which has been called off inside the last 24 hours. South Africa’s three-ODI tour of India was called off, before it was decided that the series will be rescheduled. England’s tour of Sri Lanka, which was to take place between March 7 and 31 has also been suspended.

NZC said there was hope that the remainder of the series could be rescheduled to a later date but offered no promise. On Friday, pacer Lockie Ferguson was kept in isolation after he complained of a sore throat and underwent a test.

“NZC understands and supports the government’s position. This is a time of unprecedented risk and peril, and the personal health and well-being of our players is paramount,” a statement said.