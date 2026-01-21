Charith Asalanka returns as Sri Lanka captain for England ODI series, Squad announced

Charith Asalanka returns as Sri Lanka captain for the England ODI series. Squad announced with Chameera and Dhananjaya de Silva recalled.

Charith Aslanka Captain

Charith Asalanka will return as captain for Sri Lanka’s upcoming ODI series against England. He was relieved of his captaincy duties ahead of the T20 World Cup but is now back at the helm for this 50-over series.

Chameera and Dhananjaya de Silva return to squad

Joining Asalanka in the squad are Dushmantha Chameera and Dhananjaya de Silva, both of whom have been recalled after being absent from the 50-over format in recent months. Chameera’s return will bolster Sri Lanka’s fast-bowling attack, while de Silva is expected to play a key role in the middle order.

Asalanka had previously left the T20I tri-series tour of Pakistan midway due to illness and returned home alongside Asitha Fernando. Meanwhile, Lahiru Udana, who was part of the ODI squad for the Pakistan series, has been dropped.

Top order set with Nissanka and Mendis

Sri Lanka’s top order is well-set, with Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis expected to lead the charge. The middle order will rely on the likes of Sadeera Samarawickrama and Kamindu Mendis, both of whom are expected to play crucial roles in stabilizing the innings. The fast-bowling lineup includes Chameera, Pramod Madushan, Asitha Fernando, Milan Rathnayake, and Ishan Malinga.

The three-match ODI series will kick off on January 22 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The second and third ODIs will be held on January 24 and January 27, respectively, followed by a three-match T20I series.

Sri Lanka ODI squad for the England series:

Charith Asalanka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Pawan Rathnayake, Dhananjaya de Silva, Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana, Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Ishan Malinga.

