Chased 374 Then Scored 30 In Super Over, Netherlands Knock West Indies Out Of World Cup 2023 With Stellar Win In Qualifier

Netherlands defeated West Indies in Super Over in a crucial game of the ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier. Netherlands tied the match while chasing 375 and then scored 30 runs in the Super over to hand West Indies a shocking defeat.

Hahare: Netherlands pulled off a huge upset in ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers as they handed West Indies their second defeat in as many games to knock them out of the ODI World Cup 2023 set to take place in India later this year. Chasing a huge target of 375, Teja Nidamanuru scored a brilliant 111 in 76 balls to help the Netherlands tie the match. In the Super Over, Logan van Beek went berserk and smashed Jason Holder for 30 runs in the over. Van Beek also bowled the Super over and despite conceding six off the first ball, held his nerves to win the game for Netherlands. WI could only manage 8 runs in the super over.

Earlier, Nicholas Pooran scored 104 to propel WI to a huge score. West Indies got off to a great start as Brandon King (76) and Johnson Charles (24) added 101 runs for the first wicket, setting up a platform for Nicholas Pooran (104) to launch a brutal assault. West Indies got a strong finish courtesy of a Keemo Paul cameo who scored 46 in 25 balls.

Teja Nidamanuru And Logan Van Beek Thrash West Indies In ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier Netherlands started the chase brilliantly, with Max O Dowd (36 ) and Vikramjit Singh (37) adding 76 for the first wicket. West Indies made a comeback when they reduced the Netherlands to 170-4 in the 30th over before Nidamanuru played a blinder and along with Scott Edwards (67) took the Netherlands to 313 in the 45th over. Edwards was out by Roston Chase and Nidamanuru also departed soon. However, Logan van Beek scored 28 in 14 to help the Netherlands tie the match. Netherlands will be disappointed as they needed 4 in 4 and should have won from there. The win in the Super over though will be equally satisfying.

What The Captains Have To Say? Shai Hope: We just let ourselves down. I can't see us scoring 375 and losing. Honestly, I thought it was enough. I expected the bowlers to do the job. Just unfortunate we lost. The picture is right in front of us now. We need to do better.