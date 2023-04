CHC vs GCC Dream11 Team Prediction, MCL T20, Match 12: Captain, Vice-Captain, Injury Report And Probable XIs for Mizoram Cricket League T20, At Suaka Cricket Ground, Mizoram, 1:30 PM IST

Best players list of CHC vs GCC, Chanmarians Cricket Club Dream11 Team Player List, Gorkha Cricket Club Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The match toss between Chanmarians Cricket Club vs Gorkha Cricket Club will take place at 1:00 PM IST

Start Time: April 22, Saturday, 01:30 PM IST

Venue: Suaka Cricket Ground, Mizoram

Injury Report

No major Injury updates.

CHC vs GCC My Dream11 Team

Keeper : Sahil Sharma

Batsmen : Lalnunfela-B (c), Lalhruaizela-M, Abhay

All-rounders : Lalhriatrenga (vc), Vanlalmuanzala, Gaurav Singh

Bowlers : Ajay Rai, Rosiamliana Ralte Junior, Nasib Rai, Bobby Zothansanga

CHC vs GCC Probable XI

Chanmarians Cricket Club: Saidingliana Sailo, B Lalnunfela, Lalremruata K, Lalbiakfela, Vanlalmuanzala, Lalhriatrenga, Lalrinsanga, Henry Lalsangzuala, Lalfakzuala Renthlei, Gilbert Libion, Vanlalremruata TC

Gorkha Cricket Club: Sahil Sharma, Lalrinawma Chhangte, Abhay, Vishnu Bhandari, Hmar Zothanchhunga, Gaurav Singh, Rajesh Chhetri, Rohan Chowdhury, Santosh Murmu, Sachin Prajapati, Rajiv Jaisi