Advertisement
Chennai IPL 2023 Team Squad, Retained Players List For Indian Premier League
Chennai IPL Team Squad for 2023: Here is the list of Chennai squad, retained players, released players for Indian Premier League 2023.
New Delhi: The 2023 Indian Premier League is just few days away and this year the glitzy event will be very special for both the players and the fans. For the first time since 2019, the cash-rich league will return to its original home and away format.
One of the teams that enjoys huge fan following around the country is MS Dhoni's Chennai and after having a forgetful season last year, The Men in Yellow will be eager to make a superb comeback this year in front of Chennai supporters.
With MS Dhoni taking the lead, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, and Mukesh Chowdhary, Chennai kept the backbone of the team.
Dwayne Bravo won't be playing for Chennai because he declared his retirement from the IPL before the start of the new season.
Chennai Retained Players List for IPL 2023
Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Simarjeet Singh, Subhranshu Senapati, Tushar Deshpande
Chennai Released Players List for IPL 2023
Adam Milne, C.Hari Nishaanth, Chris Jordan, Dwayne Bravo, K.Bhagath Varma, K.M Asif, N. Jagadeesan, Robin Uthappa
IPL Auction 2023- Complete List Of Players Bought By Chennai
Ben Stokes (16.25 Cr), Kyle Jamieson (1 Cr), Nishant Sindhu (60 Lac), Sk Rashid (20 Lac), Ajinkya Rahane (50 Lac), Ajay Mandal (20 Lac), Bhagat Verma (20 Lac)
Chennai Squad IPL 2023 Team Players List
MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Robin Uthappa, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Mahesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Simarjeet Singh, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Matheesha Pathirana, Subhranshu Senapati, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, K Bhagath Varma
Also ReadMore News ›
More News ›
Advertisement
LIVE SCOREBOARD
Bangladesh Vs Ireland Live Cricket Score - 1st T20I - T20
27 Mar 2023 13:30 IST | 08:00 GMT
Bangladesh beat Ireland by 22 runs (D/L method)
Afghanistan Vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score - 2nd T20I - T20
26 Mar 2023 21:30 IST | 16:00 GMT
Afghanistan beat Pakistan by 7 wickets
United Arab Emirates Vs Papua New Guinea Live Cricket Score - Match 2 - ODI
27 Mar 2023 13:00 IST | 07:30 GMT
United Arab Emirates beat Papua New Guinea by 21 runs
Jersey Vs Canada Live Cricket Score - Match 3 - ODI
27 Mar 2023 13:00 IST | 07:30 GMT
Canada beat Jersey by 31 runs
Advertisement
COMMENTS