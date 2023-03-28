Chennai IPL 2023 Team Squad, Retained Players List For Indian Premier League

Chennai IPL Team Squad for 2023: Here is the list of Chennai squad, retained players, released players for Indian Premier League 2023.

New Delhi: The 2023 Indian Premier League is just few days away and this year the glitzy event will be very special for both the players and the fans. For the first time since 2019, the cash-rich league will return to its original home and away format.

One of the teams that enjoys huge fan following around the country is MS Dhoni's Chennai and after having a forgetful season last year, The Men in Yellow will be eager to make a superb comeback this year in front of Chennai supporters.

With MS Dhoni taking the lead, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, and Mukesh Chowdhary, Chennai kept the backbone of the team.

Dwayne Bravo won't be playing for Chennai because he declared his retirement from the IPL before the start of the new season.

Chennai Retained Players List for IPL 2023

Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Simarjeet Singh, Subhranshu Senapati, Tushar Deshpande

Chennai Released Players List for IPL 2023

Adam Milne, C.Hari Nishaanth, Chris Jordan, Dwayne Bravo, K.Bhagath Varma, K.M Asif, N. Jagadeesan, Robin Uthappa

IPL Auction 2023- Complete List Of Players Bought By Chennai

Ben Stokes (16.25 Cr), Kyle Jamieson (1 Cr), Nishant Sindhu (60 Lac), Sk Rashid (20 Lac), Ajinkya Rahane (50 Lac), Ajay Mandal (20 Lac), Bhagat Verma (20 Lac)

Chennai Squad IPL 2023 Team Players List