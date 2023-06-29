Chennai Likely To Be Back-Up Venue For IND vs PAK ODI World Cup 2023 Clash - Reports

"If Pakistan government does not allow Pakistan to play against India at Ahmedabad, then Chennai will be used as backup option," Vikrant Gupta on Aaj Tak. #CWC23

However, as per recent reports, Chennai's Chepauk Stadium is likely to be the backup for the mega clash between arch-rivals. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) needs permission from the Pakistani government to travel to India for the tournament and the clash between two neighboring sides is likely to be shifted to Chennai from Ahmedabad in case the Pakistan government is concerned with the security.

New Delhi: ICC recently announced the official and complete schedule for the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023 set to be held in India entirely for the first time ever. The much-awaited India vs Pakistan clash is currently set to take place on October 15 at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

IND vs PAK In ODI World Cup 2023 On October 15

The fixtures list for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in India has been released along with the ten venues for the mega event that will span across 46 days later this year. The World Cup kicks off on October 5 with a repeat of the 2019 Final as England take on New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The much-anticipated India-Pakistan clash is scheduled for Sunday, October 15 in Ahmedabad. Their last encounter in the 2019 World Cup was a high-scoring affair with India achieving a huge victory in Manchester.

A total of 10 teams will participate at the showcase event, the first eight having already qualified through the Cricket World Cup Super League. The final two spots will be determined at the end of the Qualifier tournament in Zimbabwe, which concludes on July 9.

Each team plays the other nine in a round-robin format with the top four qualifying for the knockout stage and semi-finals.

(with IANS inputs)