Advertisement

Chennai Likely To Be Back-Up Venue For IND vs PAK ODI World Cup 2023 Clash - Reports

Chennai is likely to be the backup venue for the much awaited India vs Pakistan clash in ODI World Cup 2023

Chennai Likely To Be Back-Up Venue For IND vs PAK ODI World Cup 2023 Clash - Reports
Updated: June 29, 2023 8:02 AM IST | By: CricketCountry Staff | Edited By: Nikhil

New Delhi: ICC recently announced the official and complete schedule for the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023 set to be held in India entirely for the first time ever. The much-awaited India vs Pakistan clash is currently set to take place on October 15 at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

However, as per recent reports, Chennai's Chepauk Stadium is likely to be the backup for the mega clash between arch-rivals. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) needs permission from the Pakistani government to travel to India for the tournament and the clash between two neighboring sides is likely to be shifted to Chennai from Ahmedabad in case the Pakistan government is concerned with the security.

IND vs PAK In ODI World Cup 2023 On October 15

The fixtures list for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in India has been released along with the ten venues for the mega event that will span across 46 days later this year. The World Cup kicks off on October 5 with a repeat of the 2019 Final as England take on New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The much-anticipated India-Pakistan clash is scheduled for Sunday, October 15 in Ahmedabad. Their last encounter in the 2019 World Cup was a high-scoring affair with India achieving a huge victory in Manchester.

A total of 10 teams will participate at the showcase event, the first eight having already qualified through the Cricket World Cup Super League. The final two spots will be determined at the end of the Qualifier tournament in Zimbabwe, which concludes on July 9.

Each team plays the other nine in a round-robin format with the top four qualifying for the knockout stage and semi-finals.

(with IANS inputs)

Also Read

More News ›
Chennai Likely To Be Back-Up Venue For IND vs PAK ODI World Cup 2023 Clash - Reports
Delhi To Spend Rs 20-25 Crore On Arun Jaitley Stadium To Get World Cup Ready, Promises Pleasant Fan Experience
ODI World Cup 2023: 'India-Pakistan Semifinal Match At Eden Gardens Would Be A Dream', Hopes Sourav Ganguly's Brother
'You Need To Strike Right Balance': Ravi Shastri Advices India To Rethink Opening Pair Ahead ODI World Cup 2023
How To Book Tickets For IND vs PAK World Cup 2023 Match At Narendra Modi Stadium On October 15?
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live Score-England vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates: ENG vs AUS 2nd Test match Live cricket score at Lord's Cricket Ground, London

Live Score-England vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updat...

Indian Women's Head Coach To Be Picked On June 30, Ajit Agarkar Frontrunner For Chief Selector's Post

Indian Women's Head Coach To Be Picked On June 30, Ajit Agar...

ENG Vs AUS, Ashes 2023 2nd Test: Ravichandran Ashwin's Hilarious Reaction To Jonny Bairstow's 'Heavy Lifting' Against Oil Protestors

ENG Vs AUS, Ashes 2023 2nd Test: Ravichandran Ashwin's Hilar...

Delhi To Spend Rs 20-25 Crore On Arun Jaitley Stadium To Get World Cup Ready, Promises Pleasant Fan Experience

Delhi To Spend Rs 20-25 Crore On Arun Jaitley Stadium To Get...

Lucknow Super Giants' Off-field Performance Point To Spectacular First Season At Home

Lucknow Super Giants' Off-field Performance Point To Spectac...

Advertisement