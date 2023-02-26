Pakistani pacer Wasim Akram, one of the greatest fast bowlers in the game's history, recently spoke out about the tragic death of his wife Huma Akram, who died in 2009 reportedly from complications with her heart and kidneys. When Akram's wife's health got worse, she was with the famous Pakistani cricketer. Akram's wife Huma passed away in Chennai at the age of 42.

During a discussion about his autobiography Sultan: A Memoir, the former Pakistan skipper shared an emotional story about his late wife. Akram was taking an air ambulance from Lahore to Singapore because his then-wife was going to be treated at Mount Elizabeth Hospital. The ambulance stopped at the airport in Chennai for the scheduled refill.

Akram recalled the emotional incident and revealed that when the ambulance arrived in Chennai, he did not have an Indian visa. "I was flying to Singapore with my late wife and there was a stop in Chennai for refueling. When he landed, she was unconscious, I was crying and people recognized me at the airport. We didn't have an Indian visa. We both had Pakistani passports," Akram told Sportstar.

The former Pakistan skipper then expressed his gratitude by revealing that officials in Chennai had assisted the outstanding cricketer in the difficult situation. "The people at the Chennai airport, the security forces, and the customs and immigration officials told me not to worry about the visa and take my wife to the hospital while they sort the visa out. That is something I will never forget, as a cricketer and as a human being," Akram added.