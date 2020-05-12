One of the most celebrated and popular franchise of the Indian Premier League (IPL) – Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have simply rejected the idea of holding the T20 slugfest only with the Indian players and no foreing stars in the near future. As for now, the 13th edition of IPL is indefinitely postponed due to the spread of novel Coronavirus which has impacted the whole sporting calendar around the world. BCCI are mulling several options of organizing the world’s biggest domestic T20 competition in the September-October window if the scheduled T20 World Cup in Australia doesn’t take place.

CSK are three-time IPL champions, making it the second-most successful team in the event’s history after Mumbai Indians, who have won the tournament four times. The BCCI is also very keen to stage the IPL and if it doesn’t happen, the world’s richest board would be in financial trouble like Cricket Australia.

“CSK is not keen to do an IPL with only Indian players. That way it would be playing another Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (domestic T20 competition). The franchise has not been in touch with the BCCI of late as the situation is worsening,” a CSK source was quoted by PTI on conditions of anonymity.

“Let’s hope we can have the IPL later this year,” he added.

The huge financial losses are another thing that is constantly playing in the minds of BCCI. “The board will take a revenue hit of Rs 4000 crore if it doesn’t happen. The board will be in a big problem,” BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal had said earlier this week.

With COVID-19 cases continuing to rise in India, the board and IPL team officials see little point in discussing when the event can be held. “There has been no discussion with the BCCI ever since it postponed the IPL. There is no point in discussing also as things are unlikely to be okay anytime soon,” the CSK source said.

“We expect the BCCI to take the best possible decision when the time comes,” he added.

For the IPL to happen with foreign players, travel restrictions, which are currently in place, will have to be eased. There is an option of conducting the IPL outside India and Sri Lanka Cricket has even offered to host the biggest T20 league in the world.

MS Dhoni was expected to make a much-awaited comeback with the IPL but that too has been postponed indefinitely. Teammates like Suresh Raina and Piyush Chawla have already spoken about how eager Dhoni was to return.

“Dhoni is his own man but I see him playing the IPL for at least two-three years. When it comes to playing for India, only he knows best,” the source added.

Last month, Rajasthan Royals executive chairman Ranjit Barthakur had said the franchise was open to a shortened IPL with only Indian players.

“Earlier we could not think of an Indians-only IPL but now there is enough quality to choose from. It is better to have an Indians-only IPL than not have it at all,” he had told PTI.