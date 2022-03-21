Surat: Eyes would be on Chennai Super Kings as they start their title defense against Kolkata Knight Riders in the season opener at the Wankhede stadium. Without a doubt, CSK is one of the most popular teams and the reason for that is one person by the name – MS Dhoni.

After a forgetful 2021 season, Dhoni and his troops bounced back in style the following year to clinch the crown. Now, they get ready to live upto the expectations one more time. With two new teams added in the competition, the task for Dhoni and his boys would be tougher this time around.

Let us analyse the Chennai squad this year:

Strengths: The biggest strength of CSK will always be Dhoni. He is the brain behind their success and will continue to be so. His experience is unmatched and that could make all the difference. They also have a core that includes Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad and a few other important players. That always helps in a tournament like the IPL.

Weaknesses: With Deepak Chahar set to miss a large part of the season due to an injury, CSK would find themselves a little weak in the bowling department. They would have Chris Jordan, Adam Milne or Dwayne Bravo will pick two of the slots with the reaming two for Indian pacers.

IPL 2022: CSK squad

MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Ambati Rayudu, Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Simarjeet Singh, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Subhranshu Senapati, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, K Bhagath Varma.