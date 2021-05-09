Indian Premier League three-time champions Chennai Super Kings have pledged to donate 450 concentrators in the state’s fight against Covid-19. Chennai Super Kings director R Srinivasan handed over the oxygen concentrators to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin at his office in Chennai on Saturday.

The franchise has made a deal with Bhomika Trust, an NGO which is involved in Covid-19 relief operations, to find the oxygen concentrators. The first consignment has arrived whereas the remaining is expected to come next week.

The oxygen concentrators which CSK has donated will be used by the state in its government hospitals as well as Greater Chennai Cooperation run Covid care centres.

CSK took to their Twitter account to share their donation. The post read as, “Putting our best foot forward for Namma Tamizhagam! Pushing our wellness in hands with Hon. CM Mr M.K. Stalin, as Mr R. Srinivasan, Director, CSKCL, hands over an Oxygen Concentrator in the presence of Mrs Rupa Gurunath, President, TNCA”.

Meanwhile, India has been hit hard by the second wave of Covid-19. A total of 4.01 lakh cases were reported on Saturday and almost 4200 people died in the last 24 hours because of the deadly virus.

On the other hand, the Chennai Super Kings camp was also affected by Covid-19. The team’s bowling coach Laxmipathy Balaji and a bus cleaner were tested positive on Monday. Subsequently, their batting coach Michael Hussey also returned a positive test on Tuesday.

Both Balaji and Hussey were airlifted to Chennai from Delhi for further treatment. It was reported on Saturday that Hussey has now returned a negative test and he will need to return one more negative test to get out of the isolation.

Meanwhile, CSK had got off to a fine start in IPL 2021 as they won five matches out of the seven they played and were at the second position in the points table before the tournament was deferred.