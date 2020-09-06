Chennai Super Kings IPL 2020 Schedule: CSK India Date, Time Table, Fixtures And Venue

Just after reaching the UAE, Chennai Super Kings, the three-time IPL champions, suffered a setback with their star batsman Suresh Raina due to “personal reasons”.

Raina is the team’s leading run-getter, aggregating 4,527 runs from 164 IPL matches for CSK. He’s also the second-highest scorer in IPL history with 5,368 runs, only behind Virat Kohli, who has 5,412 runs to his name.

Also, multiple members of CSK tested positive for COVID-19 after landing in Dubai. The team had an extended quarantine period before beginning training on Friday (September 4).

Chennai Super Kings – Full Squad

Narayan Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif , Ravindra Jadeja, M Vijay, MS Dhoni, Josh Hazlewood ,Kedar Jadhav, Harbhajan Singh, Karn Sharma, Piyush Chawla, Ambati Rayudu, Imran Tahir , Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Curran, Monu Kumar, Shane Watson, Sai Kishore

Chennai Super Kings – Full IPL 2020 Schedule

September 19, 2020: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, 7:30 PM IST (Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi)

September 22, 2020: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, 7:30 PM IST (Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah)

September 25, 2020: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, 7:30 PM IST (Dubai International Cricket Stadium , Dubai)

October 2, 2020: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 7:30 PM IST (Dubai)

October 4, 2020: Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings, 7:30 PM IST (Dubai)

October 7, 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, 7:30 PM IST (Abu Dhabi)

October 10, 2020: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 7:30 PM IST (Dubai)

October 13, 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, 7:30 PM IST (Dubai)

October 17, 2020: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, 7:30 PM IST (Sharjah)

October 19, 2020: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, 7:30 PM IST (Abu Dhabi)

October 23, 2020: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, 7:30 PM IST (Sharjah)

October 25, 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, 3:30 PM IST (Dubai)

October 29, 2020: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 7:30 PM IST (Dubai)

November 1, 2020: Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab, 3:30 PM IST (Abu Dhabi)