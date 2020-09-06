Chennai Super Kings IPL 2020 Schedule: CSK India Date, Time Table, Fixtures And Venue
Chennai Super Kings lost to Mumbai Indians in last year's IPL final. (AFP)

Just after reaching the UAE, Chennai Super Kings, the three-time IPL champions, suffered a setback with their star batsman Suresh Raina due to “personal reasons”.

Raina is the team’s leading run-getter, aggregating 4,527 runs from 164 IPL matches for CSK. He’s also the second-highest scorer in IPL history with 5,368 runs, only behind Virat Kohli, who has 5,412 runs to his name.

Also, multiple members of CSK tested positive for COVID-19 after landing in Dubai. The team had an extended quarantine period before beginning training on Friday (September 4).

Chennai Super Kings – Full Squad

Narayan Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif , Ravindra Jadeja, M Vijay, MS Dhoni, Josh Hazlewood ,Kedar Jadhav, Harbhajan Singh, Karn Sharma, Piyush Chawla, Ambati Rayudu, Imran Tahir , Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Curran, Monu Kumar, Shane Watson, Sai Kishore

Chennai Super Kings – Full IPL 2020 Schedule

September 19, 2020: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, 7:30 PM IST (Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi)

September 22, 2020: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, 7:30 PM IST (Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah)

September 25, 2020: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, 7:30 PM IST (Dubai International Cricket Stadium , Dubai)

October 2, 2020: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 7:30 PM IST (Dubai)

October 4, 2020: Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings, 7:30 PM IST (Dubai)

October 7, 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, 7:30 PM IST (Abu Dhabi)

October 10, 2020: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 7:30 PM IST (Dubai)

October 13, 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, 7:30 PM IST (Dubai)

October 17, 2020: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, 7:30 PM IST (Sharjah)

October 19, 2020: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, 7:30 PM IST (Abu Dhabi)

October 23, 2020: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, 7:30 PM IST (Sharjah)

October 25, 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, 3:30 PM IST (Dubai)

October 29, 2020: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 7:30 PM IST (Dubai)

November 1, 2020: Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab, 3:30 PM IST (Abu Dhabi)