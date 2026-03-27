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Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 schedule announced: Full match list, dates, venues & time revealed
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will play their first match of IPL 2026 on 30 March against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Guwahati.
Chennai Super Kings have got their complete schedule for IPL 2026. Ruturaj Gaikwad’s team CSK will begin their campaign on 30 March against the inaugural edition champions Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati.
The IPL 2026 season will officially start on 28 March with a clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
CSK’s opening match
Chennai Super Kings will play their first match of IPL 2026 on 30 March against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati.
|Date
|Day
|Match
|Venue
|Time
|30 March
|Monday
|Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings
|Guwahati
|7:30 PM
|3 April
|Friday
|Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings
|Chennai
|7:30 PM
|5 April
|Sunday
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings
|Bengaluru
|7:30 PM
|11 April
|Saturday
|Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals
|Chennai
|7:30 PM
|14 April
|Tuesday
|Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|Chennai
|7:30 PM
|18 April
|Saturday
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings
|Hyderabad
|7:30 PM
|23 April
|Thursday
|Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings
|Mumbai
|7:30 PM
|26 April
|Sunday
|Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings
|Ahmedabad
|3:30 PM
|2 May
|Saturday
|Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians
|Chennai
|7:30 PM
|5 May
|Tuesday
|Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings
|Delhi
|7:30 PM
|10 May
|Sunday
|Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants
|Chennai
|3:30 PM
|15 May
|Friday
|Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings
|Lucknow
|7:30 PM
|18 May
|Monday
|Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Chennai
|7:30 PM
|21 May
|Thursday
|Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans
|Chennai
|7:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings squad for IPL 2026
CSK Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Dewald Brevis, Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, MS Dhoni, Sanju Samson, Kartik Sharma, Urvil Patel, Anshul Kamboj, Jamie Overton, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Prashant Veer, Matthew Short, Aman Khan, Jack Fox, Shivam Dube, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Shreyas Gopal, Gurjapneet Singh, Akila Dananjaya, Matt Henry, Rahul Chahar
Simple takeaway for CSK fans
CSK fans can now plan their season as the full schedule is out. The team starts with an away game against Rajasthan Royals on 30 March. Ruturaj Gaikwad’s captaincy, coupled with the presence of stars such as MS Dhoni, Shivam Dube, and Sanju Samson, has everyone buzzing with anticipation.
It’ll be fascinating to watch how the Yellow Army perform in IPL 2026 with Ruturaj as captain.
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