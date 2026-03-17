Chennai Super Kings make big move before IPL 2026 as they…

Chennai Super Kings big move ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Take a look and read the full story.

MS Dhoni

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is all set to begin on March 28. All the fans are excited about the upcoming league after the success of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 as the co-hosts Team India won the tournament by defeating New Zealand in the final by 96 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad to play IPL 2026 opener

However, the first match of the tournament will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and last year’s champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru on March 28 at Bengaluru.

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CSK appoints James Foster as fielding coach for IPL 2026

There’s a big update on the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team as they appointed James Foster as fielding coach for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

James Fosters’ career stats and coaching journey

James Foster played as a wicketkeeper for England from 2001 to 2009 and featured in 23 matches. After retiring in 2018, he moved into coaching and gained good experience in T20 leagues. He recently won the ILT20 as head coach of Desert Vipers and was also named assistant coach of Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred. Apart from this, he has worked with the England and New Zealand teams, building a strong coaching career.

He earlier worked with Kolkata Knight Riders as a fielding coach and assistant coach for several seasons. Now at Chennai Super Kings, he will be part of a strong coaching group alongside Michael Hussey (batting coach) and Eric Simons (bowling coach). He will also work closely with the teamâ€™s wicketkeepers, including former captain MS Dhoni and new signing Sanju Samson, who was the Player of the Tournament in the recent T20 World Cup.

Chennai Super Kings squad for IPL 2026

Chennai Super Kings: Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Jamie Overton, MS Dhoni, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Noor Ahmad, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Sanju Samson (T), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Gopal, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, Urvil Patel, Akeal Hosein, Prashant Veer, Kartik Sharma, Matthew Short, Aman Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Matt Henry, Rahul Chahar, Jake Foulkes