Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni has been voted as the greatest captain in Indian Premier League’s 12-year history by a panel of experts. Dhoni has led CSK since the inception of the cash-rich league in 2008 except for two years when the franchise was suspended.

During his reign, he has led them to eight IPL final appearances, three of which resulted in title glories. In terms of matches, he has a staggering win percentage of 60.11 and pipped countryman and Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma to be crowned as the GOAT.

“My pick for the greatest captain is MS Dhoni, under whose captaincy I have played the maximum, be it for the national team or in the IPL. I haven’t played under Rohit, so I choose MS Dhoni,” Ashish Nehra, Dhoni’s former teammate, said on Star Sports’ Cricket Connected.

Apart from Rohit, Gautam Gambhir, who led KKR to two IPL title wins, Shane Warne (won the inaugural season with Rajasthan Royals), Adam Gilchrist (led Deccan Chargers to title win in 2009) and David Warner (won Surisers Hyderabd title in 2016) were also in the running.

Nehra, Sanjay Manjrekar, Darren Ganga, Scotty Styris, Mike Hesson, Dean Jones, Russell Arnold, Simon Doull and Graeme Smith picked Dhoni as the greatest ever among the elite list to IPL captain.

Dhoni, 39, is an IPL behemoth packing an experience of 190 matches in which he has scored 4432 runs at 42.20 including 23 half-centuries. The wicketkeeper-batsman has also 136 dismissals to his name including 98 catches and 38 stumpings.

Dhoni, who has led India to two world cup title wins (2007 ICC World T20 and 2011 ODI World Cup), hasn’t played a competitive match since July last year and with IPL postponed indefinitely, speculations are at an all-time high over his international career.